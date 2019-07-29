We’ve all known for a long time that people love organizing things in games. From the first Sim City to Farmville to Minecraft to Stardew Valley to Factorio building and organizing your own little world hits something with so many people, both gamers and not. It’s relaxing and it gives us order and structure in a chaotic and random life.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a calm wave washing over you. It’s cute world, fun plots, and lovable nonsense is instant happiness.

The simplicity of the basic game loop is what is so gratifying. You collect, you build, you collect new things, you build new things. Repeat forever. These types of games are always fun - even bad versions of them that we’ve likely all played on our phone at some point. Dragon Quest Builders 2 is most certainly a great version of this. I just got it and I already know I will be playing it a lot.

Between this game, Fire Emblem Three Houses, Pokemon Sword/Shield, and Animal Crossing New Horizons I will be organizing, collecting, and building my army, Pokedex, and home for the next year.