Dragon Quest Builders 2 on PC

I’m 4 days late, I know. I just expected Kotaku to say something...

It’s a cute video of building a PC like building celebrating the PC release!



Not much info was given like the recommend requirements or mod support when the release date is just 2 weeks away for December 10 2019. All the DLC has been packed into 1 package with the main game hence the price of 60USD. But if you have VIP access on GreenManGaming, you’ll get 15% off, otherwise its 10% off for new buyers. Steam doesn’t have any discount.