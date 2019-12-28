Hello and welcome to what I hope will be my first of many annual TAY traditions! Here is a list of every game I played in 2019. Every single game listed here I beat. The online/multiplayer/etc. games I played enough to get a sense of. I put a group of games on the bottom of the list that I did not beat, mostly I didn’t like them but a couple have other reasons.

I ordered the games roughly by the month I played most of the game in and wrote a few sentences of my thoughts on each - enjoy!

January

GRIS (Switch) - Beautiful but a bit overrated. Definitely worth playing and worth the price but the only standout aspect is the art, which is phenomenal. Everything else is just okay.

Advertisement

Return of the Obra Dinn (PC) - Phenomenal in every way: music, art, plot, gameplay, challenge, writing, voice acting. Near perfect game but I felt the final hidden chapter was a bit of a let down after all the incredible reveals of the previous chapters. Still 100% worth it and still one of the most interesting and greatest games I’ve played. (Purchased again and replayed on Switch at the end of the year)

West of Loathing (Switch) - A stick figure, western, comedy RPG that was surprisingly well put together. Gets a bit repetitive towards the end but that’s only if, like me, you spent time doing as many side quests as possible. Overwhelming/confusing item management. Highly silly and fun.

Axiom Verge (Switch) - Another great metroidvania to add to the list. Metroidvanias are the perfect action adventure game and this one has it all - decent bosses, awesome scifi pixel art, really amazing retro fast paced music, unique and ingenious weapons and items. But dear god this game needs fast travel, as there’s a lot of backtracking.

Advertisement

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch) - Amazing, best in the series, massive number of characters and awesome levels. Online is ATROCIOUS. Smothered in convoluted and unnecessary spirit system. Adventure mode could have been something much different and much better. But still...one of the best and most fun fighting games ever.

The Blackout Club (PC early access) - Played several matches with friends - lots of cool ideas - the horror, the gadgets, the creepy enemies, closing your eyes to see the invisible enemy, etc. fun to play, but definitely still in early access - needs a lot of polishing, needs some clarity in what it’s trying to do but there is a really solid base here. Hopefully it continues and will become a finished game in the future.

Advertisement

Sega Genesis Classics (Switch) - A phenomenal, very well priced collection of a lot of great Sega Genesis games. Missing many classics, has many classics. Rewind/fast forward and quick save/load makes every game playable. Switch online service blocks playing directly with friends and connection is awful. If you queue simultaneously for one game you can probably play with friends….but lag will make you not want to. Nintendo fails at online again. Still 100% worth it for single player/couch co-op/portable Sega Genesis. I am actually in the process of slowly playing and beating every single game...I’m like 40% through and that includes that godawful Phantasy Star 2. When I finish I plan on posting a compiled review of the entire library.

Capcom Beat ‘em Up Bundle (Switch) - The adjustable difficulty and infinite continues makes this a stress free blast. No more spending $20 in quarters to beat a 20 minute game! Really fun with friends, online actually works on Switch (just don’t play with randos and use Discord).

Advertisement

February

Warhammer Vermintide 2 (PC) - Do you like killing hordes of ratfolk in awesome fantasy environments? Then you probably already know what this is. It improves on everything from the first game and is a blast to play. It’s rare that hack and slash games manage to be consistently challenging and don’t allow you to zone out while clicking repeatedly, but Vermintide 2 does just that. Drowning in annoying arbitrary loot nonsense.

Advertisement

Wargroove (Switch) - While it doesn’t live up to the hype and hope of a new Advance Wars, there’s still a lot of love in this cute fantasy strategy game. The battles can sometimes be frustrating/unbalanced, but with post-release updates the game was improved adding save points and clearer UI which help mitigate combat issues. Still, the game is often as frustrating as it is fun. Wargroove really shines in all the extras: bonus challenges, puzzles, and a FANTASTIC custom game making mode where, if you wanted to, you could completely recreate the game itself. Mario Maker could actually learn a thing or two from Wargroove in this area.

Downwell (Switch) - A fantastic (and incredibly cheap) addition to the indie world. Perfect for pick up and play for short periods. Great pixel art, music, and twitchy gameplay. Also it’s super cool playing it in vertical handheld mode on the Switch!

Advertisement

A Case of Distrust (Switch) - A short and sweet noir mystery visual novel. Nothing special about the plot but the writing and the art are great. Good fun to play through with a partner, but nothing particularly memorable. Only about 3-4 hours long.

Katamari Damacy REROLL (Switch) - I mean...what can I say about Katamari Damacy that hasn’t been said already? One of the most fun, unique games ever made. Incredible music. Infinite replayability. Pure joy.

Advertisement

Cosmic Star Heroine (Switch) - Another solid entry from Zeboyd games. A charming, fun, lighthearted scifi adventure with great characters, a cheesy (in a good way) plot, and lotsa jokes and homages to classic RPGs. If you haven’t checked out Zeboyd games and want some joyful RPGs from devs who clearly love the genre, I recommend all their RPGs. I also wrote a review for it here:

Advertisement

The Messenger (Switch) - Smooth like margarine, really great Ninja Gaiden/Metroidvania fusion comedy. The plot is a blast, playing it is incredibly fun, marred in contrast to perfect games of 2019 like Celeste/Hollow Knight by occasionally frustrating level design, but not all games can be perfect! Also the music is a retro explosion of intensity. The free DLC that came out did the thing so much DLC does...it makes an already hard game harder. The DLC sucks. It’s annoying and not fun to play. Don’t make DLC harder! Just make more content that is fun!

March

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Switch) - After reading online that RE: Revelations 1 had a better single player campaign I was surprised to find those claims to be patently false. Revelations 2 has the benefit of being made a few years later and it shows - it’s much smoother, much prettier, with better level design, better combat, cooler enemies and fights, all of which contributes to a more intense and scarier Resident Evil plot. I had a lot of fun playing this game and it never felt slow or annoying like the first one (even though having RE: R1 on a boat was a genius idea). Though for some reason they still can’t get the map system right...

Advertisement

Mutant Year Zero (PC) - A flawed but very enjoyable tactical isometric RPG. Mutant pigs and ducks, beautiful wasteland to explore, generic dystopian fun, etc. However, the game is severely unbalanced and the tactics are often wonky - play the game on the lowest difficulty if you want to enjoy it, or at least toggle it down when you get frustrated. Trust me - it’s the game, not you.

Northgard (PC) - 60% Warcraft 3, 35% Banished, 5% Banner Saga I was surprised just how much I loved this game. It can feel too hard at first, but that just means you have to get used to the ebb and flow of its particular strategy. Stick with it and you’ll feel that same pleasure you got from Warcraft campaigns back in the day. Add on randomized single player maps, a slew of achievements, and a small, but present, online community and you’ll find yourself coming back for more. My only wish was that the campaign was longer!

Advertisement

Broken Age (Switch) - a perfect modern adventure game! I loved playing through this, loved the world, the characters, the plot and art. It suffers from adventure-game confusion (like every other adventure game) where sometimes I just did not realize I had to click something to progress, but the puzzles were all brilliant and really tightly designed. Paired with the documentary made over 3 years of its development, Broken Age is an important moment in gaming.

Advertisement

Baba Is You (Switch) - Baba Is You. Game Is Brilliant. Puzzle Is Creative And Unique. Game Is Iconic. You Are Purchasing And Playing. Game Is Must. Review Is Here:

Advertisement

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch) - Frequently on sale for $20 or less, which is rare for a AAA Nintendo (or in this case Nintendo-adjacent?) game, it’s a solid purchase. It’s a fun and surprisingly well done strategy game. It can get a bit tedious as there’s not too much variety in gameplay, but I enjoyed it overall quite a bit. It definitely falls into the “where did this game come from?!” category as it’s high level of quality and fun is truly surprising.

Xeodrifter (Switch) - a fantastic minimalist, cheap, short metroidvania. The game is only 2-3 hours long, so maybe wait for a sale if that bothers you, but it’s a great metroidvania for any kind of player - people who want a break from something more intense, or people who don’t like how hard and long metroidvanias are. It’s short and sweet and has some truly brilliant UI/items/skills ideas.

Advertisement

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (Switch) - this game is not good but not quite bad. I was disappointed given how often it’s cited as a surprise hit and its generally positive reviews. It has a lot of great retro vibes, but it’s TOO retro in its gameplay - virtually all of my deaths were from it’s absolutely horrid jumping design and the rest were from getting hit while on stairs because the stairs lock you in preventing you from jumping. These design choices were from limitations of technology 30 years ago and should not be repeated in modern games.

April

Yoshi’s Crafted World (Switch) - Fantastic, fun, colorful, perfect for lol-worthy 2 player co-op, great for kids and people who don’t play video games a lot, it’s just an all around joyful game. Loved every level, the art, the costumes and the gameplay. Perfect game to balance out games with a lot of difficulty.

Advertisement

The Way Remastered (Switch) - Adventure games are not dead! Fun, fluid, puzzles with beautiful and colorful pixels and a heartwarming surprisingly poetic story about a man trying to revive his dead wife using alien technology. Tropes about dead wives aside, the game does a great job of drawing emotion out of you through the music, art, and plot. A total steal when it’s frequently on sale for a dollar or two.

Advertisement

Islanders (PC) - Relaxing mini city sim, really chill and fun to play. Not a lot of depth or replay value, but it’s fun to pick up here and there and aim for achievements. Simple art style works perfectly for it....but I really wish you could zoom in and out a bit!

Late Shift (PC) - A surprisingly well edited, directed, and acted FMV game. Pretty short but also replayable at least 2 or 3 times to get various endings. The second time I played it there was A LOT of scenes I missed the first time and I was surprised how much was still there. Solid thriller drama, fun choices, but ugh bad romance plots...why...just why....every time...

Advertisement

Okami HD (Switch) - Okami does so many things right - the simplified combat, the watercolor style art, fun puzzly areas, cool characters. It’s a really great game however I can’t really recommend it for a couple glaring reasons: Issun is horrrrrrendously sexist and it constantly takes away from an otherwise very serious plot, and the game is WAY too long. It’s not even so much the overall length as it is the artificial plot extensions and the endlesssss cut scenes and dialogue that add absolutely nothing of value. This is the type of game that’s perfect for a remake - there’s a fantastic base there that would be much better as a big modern AAA game.

Cuphead (Switch) - My third time buying Cuphead and it still hasn’t gotten old. Some of the best game art of all time, amazing sound and music, incredibly tight game play, and enjoyable/drive you nuts challenge, Cuphead is still one of the best games of recent years. I don’t really have to explain why this game is so goddamn amazing because you probably already love it or it’s just not your thing.

Advertisement

May

Final Fantasy VII (Switch) - I was consistently surprised at how good this game still is. The graphics actually didn’t bother me at all and I thought the combat graphics were actually pretty great. The combat is still fresh and fun 20 years later. The storyline hits hard (fuck Shinra!) and is still bizarre and incredibly fun. It’s only real problem is the dialogue - it’s always on the cusp of being fantastic but weird pacing, word choice, and translation makes it clunky as hell.

Advertisement

SteamWorld Dig (Switch) - My first SteamWorld game and I was blown away. Fun, clear, concise gameplay. Smooth, cute, funny characters and dialogue. Cool plot and world. It does everything so well and is just so fun. I’m very excited to play all the SteamWorld games.

Advertisement

SteamWorld Heist (Switch) - My second SteamWorld game - it was genius of them to broaden to multiple genres. It has all the same essence of SteamWorld Dig but develops the game world and places it into a totally new genre. The strategy gameplay is really tight - as smooth and easy and fun to pick up as the digging in the other game. They really know their genres - absolutely great game.

Future Grind (Switch) - Got this on sale for a few bucks and it was very worth it. Really fun and straight forward 2d puzzle/racer/platormer. Great music, fun engaging gameplay, easy to pick up and have some fun with.

Advertisement

Thumper (Switch) - Incredible gothic industrial rhythm racing game. It’s kind of a must buy on any console if you like rhythm stuff. A ton of fun to play, tons of replayability.

June

Iconoclasts (Switch) - Lots to love and lots to be frustrated by. Sometimes puzzling through bosses and the gameworld was awesome and unique, other times confusing and repetitive. The plot was cool but poorly executed and confusing. Some people will probably love this, but most will come away feeling it was just ok. I definitely fall in the latter though I have a few fond memories of clanky sound effects and beautiful colors.

Advertisement

Contra Anniversary Collection (Switch) - I was surprised just how much I enjoy this collection. Lots of great Contra games, tons of fun, great couch co-op. Contra still holds up incredibly well. I’m not even a big Contra fan but I thought it was a steal at $20.

Advertisement

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney (Switch) - First game of the trilogy - still holds up extremely well! It felt a bit dated at this point in terms of gameplay (and, obviously, characters but it felt dated in that way when I played it 10 years ago also). It’s still a casual, very fun and entertaining mystery to read through and enjoy. Perfect relaxing game.

July

Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) - this is perhaps the greatest Mario game ever made. The breadth of creative tools, styles, etc. is massive. There will never be a point in my life where I don’t want to play this game or ever get tired of it....at least not until Super Mario Maker 3 comes out :)

Advertisement

Gato Roboto (Switch) - absolutely loved this black and white pixely short metroidvania. Perfect length, adorable, incredibly fun - another must play short game for any lover of video games.

Advertisement





August

SteamWorld Dig 2 (PC) - fantastic sequel to a fantastic game. Builds on the basic game adding improved gameplay and more developed game ideas. Really loved it - SteamWorld games RULE!

Advertisement

Timespinner (PC) - another great short game! longer and it would have been too much as the game is sort of a weird combination of metroidvania and MMORPG...? I guess? There are a lot of very unclear random collection quests, it’s hard to tell what’s a main quest and what isn’t. It’s very disorganized in that way, but the game itself is really fun to play that by the time you’ve finished it the lack of clarity hasn’t built up to annoyance yet. Awesome music, fun game, definitely worth a play.

Blazing Chrome (PC/Switch) - an incredibly fun and smooth Contra-like. It took me a bit of getting used to due to the game reliance on the dash action (something I’m not used to in Contra-like games). Really fun to play and a true homage to the genre.

Advertisement

September

Unavowed (PC) - a really solid, dark, heartfelt, and well written adventure game. If you like adventure games you should definitely play this one - it’s never frustrating, has clever and fun puzzles that aren’t overly difficult, and has a very well written and acted script. Loved it!

Advertisement

Doom (Switch) - a port of the classic, this game is basically perfect? I don’t know what else to say. It is LUDICROUSLY fun to play.

How Is Doom Still So Incredible? When the original Doom was released on Switch a little over a month ago I immediately picked it up. Read more

Advertisement

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech (Switch) - another great SteamWorld game - mayyybe my least favorite though of the series? Which isn’t saying much because I love all of them. I love card games too, this one felt a little too...obvious? I felt like once I had “my deck” I just stuck with that for the whole game and had minimal changes, which made it feel a bit repetitive. Still, cute, fun, chillaxing SteamWorld games area always great.

Super Metroid (Switch) - finally played this classic and I totally get it now. It’s a pretty wild game, exploration is key and you should be bombing and jumping on every single pixel you can. It definitely has some old moments that would never fly in the game design of a game today, but still, damn, what a game. The overall design of the world is pretty incredible.

Advertisement

Blasphemous (Switch) - a fantastically zealous gothic nightmare of a metroidvania/soulslike game. Loved every second of it.

Advertisement

One Strike (Switch) - got this for like 50 cents, it’s one of those games that go on sale 95%+ off all the time. It was fun, I like the art more than I like the actual game. It was worth it....for a few cents to play for like a half hour. Definitely not worth more than that.

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Switch) - one of my GOTYs - phenomenal, beautiful, brand new, it reinvigorates my love of video games just by playing it. Absolutely brilliant.

Advertisement

Untitled Goose Game (Switch) - I’m not as into it as others, because physics-y sandbox-y games aren’t really my thing, but it’s a lot of fun, incredibly beautiful, and paced very well. And the flapping and honking...that is what we like to call brilliant game design.

Advertisement

Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns (Switch) - this game is a must buy for any Switch owner. It is pure undiluted fun. Classic match 3 mechanics combined with a simple fantasy plot, add in tons of extras, puzzles, a spell/ability system that works great with the puzzles and it’s just a fantastic game. There’s just no reason not to have it on your Switch and go back to it again and again over time. Tons of fun and even more value.

October

Slay the Spire (Switch) - Caved and rebought this on Switch cuz I loved it on PC. I had a coupon on Humble Bundle so it’s my first Switch purchase there! What a game. Logged about 30 hours my first week of buying it again. It’s just...so good. It sucked me real quick each time I bought it. Incredible card mechanics, so many ways to play and decks to build!

Advertisement

VA-11 HA11-A (Switch) - This game was a delight. Genuinely good writing building up fun weird cyber punk anime characters. This is one of too few games that gets cyber punk right: it’s queer, it’s dystopian, it philosophizes about AI and body mods. All around just a really great story, making drinks and taking breaks perfectly breaks up the reading. Surprisingly solid and entertaining all around.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Switch) - Finally got around to playing my own copy of this and it’s just perfect for the Switch. The portability means you can play this incredible bomb diffusing game anywhere. It’s super fun and awesome and great with friends. Still one of the most ingenious party games out there.

Advertisement

Lines X (Switch) - Another game I got for a few cents - nothing special but worth it for almost nothing. A simple (but really hard as it goes on) puzzle game where you connect lines. Decent time waster.

Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Switch) - Picked this one for a trip away and it’s great - Fibbage and Civic Doodle are really awesome. Survive the Internet and Monster Seeking Monster are a bit weird/clunky but still fun. Didn’t get around to play Bracketeering cuz my friend said he didn’t like it.

Advertisement

Killer Queen Black (Switch) - Brilliant choice for the Switch. Lotsa fun, such a unique and incredibly well designed strategy game. There’s a bit of delay playing online but you just kinda get used to it.

Killer Queen Black Rocks On Switch Killer Queen Black, the home version of the arcade cult hit Killer Queen, is finally out and… Read more

Advertisement

Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) - INCREDIBLE and ingenious Nintendo design at its best. A great buy for every Switch owner - the exercise component works incredibly well and having it be a legit video game makes it so fun and absorbing. The perfect way to exercise!

Doom 2 (Switch) - Starts off weaker than Doom 1 but improves quickly as the game progresses...honestly not sure which one is better. Probably Doom 1 because the entire game is perfect but this is one HELL of a sequel (heh hehhh...). If you don’t have this and Doom 1 on your Switch for a grand total of $10 you’re outta your goddamn mind.

Advertisement

Island Maze (Switch) - Another just ok puzzle game I got for a few cents on Switch. Pretty skippable. I go back occasionally to make some headway through the tons of puzzles but it’s pretty meh.

November

Outlast (Switch) - No joke - this game is scary as fuck. It was hard to play. It’s got some GREAT moments but suffers mid way through with some janky game design (who woulda thought a game about hiding would suddenly turn into a game about running for an hour?).

Advertisement

Pokemon Shield (Switch) - Never played a Pokemon game before and now I am officially a fan. The game OOZES love and joy. The music is beautiful, the designs of the Pokemon are literally perfect. It’s just a great great game to relax with. Y’all were not lying about that Pokemon jank though.

Sparklite (Switch) - Really loved my time with this game! It’s a great chill roguelike, cute, fun, great boss fights, etc. If you like roguelike type games and want something a bit less intense pick it up!

Advertisement

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (Switch) - I totally get the cult following behind this game - has probably the best combat ever in an open world RPG, incredibly fun to play, very well designed and fun dungeons. But good lord maybe the worst story I’ve ever seen in a game? Had no fuckin clue what was going on. Also the invententory management and UI were godawful. It’s one of those games where you can feel the potential oozing out and it’s a ton of fun to play but they really dropped the ball in some major aspects.

Advertisement

Satisfactory (PC) - Perfect game to chill out and listen to audiobooks and podcasts. Really fantastic design, cool pretty scifi world to explore, well balanced expansion of tech trees make building and rebuilding never overwhelming.

Kingdom: Classic (PC) - Absolutely loved this mini-strategy resource management game. Great design, really fun to figure out, etc. Totally loved it, unlike the sequel.

Advertisement

Bulb Boy (Switch) - Picked this up for a buck and fully enjoyed my two hours with it. Cute, funny, creepy and weird. It’s definitely juvenile (you fight a poop monster) but it fits with the aesthetic so well that it works.

Survivng Mars (PC)



- People say its the best Mars city builder and they’re probably right. I really loved it and sank dozens of hours into the game. I do think there’s a bit of a pacing issue that led me to not play EVEN MORE but it’s still a great game. Perfect for listening to audiobooks.

Advertisement

December

Bloodborne (PS4) - Fans were not lying, this game fuckin rules. It’s my first ever Playstation platinum trophy although getting that was largely not enjoyable at the end. I hate “hardcore” dungeons added to otherwise good games and then locking items/achievements/story beats/etc. behind them. The chalice dungeons are an awesome idea but they are extremely repetitive and some of the bosses are just awful.

Advertisement

Spider-Man (PS4) - This game is incredible, I love it. Yea it’s a traditional Spider-Man story but the web-slinging and the action and the pure fun-ness of playing it is extremely high. The game does, however, actively make you try to stop liking it by drowning in time wasting side quests and a bad plot (although for a minute there in the beginning I wondered aloud “is this...actually gonna be a good superhero story?” no, it’s not.

Advertisement

Monster Hunter World (PS4) -Been playing this with friends...will be my on again off again online game for a while, REALLY liking it once I got past the overly confusing tutorial system. It’s a funny game - literally the worst menu and UI of any video game I’ve ever played - it is fucking AWFUL and actively tries to make you hate the game, but the actual game itself - the monster hunting, is so fun, fluid, and smooth it’s two totally disparate parts that combine to make a weird experience. I love the monster hunting enough though that I’ll stick with it (although I do feel bad about killing all the animals, it legit feels sad and isn’t validated enough in the plot).

Outer Wilds (PS4) - My GOTY 2019 this game is brilliantly designed and makes most million-dollar budget games seem like shitty college intro to gaming projects. It’s a legit masterpiece. There’s a few minor things I’d want changed that prevent it from being perfect - the usual adventure game stuff, a couple puzzles that are a little too obtuse and a minor UI change, but it is 99% perfect and left almost every other game this year in the dust. I cried at the end and you probly will too.

Advertisement

Remnant: From the Ashes (PS4) - Finally got a couple friends to start playing this AND I LOVE IT!!!! It’s so much fun, it’s challenging, the fighting and combat is really solid and well designed, the world is beautiful, it’s just a great online multiplayer game. Looking forward to continuing with it for a while.

Katana Zero (Switch) - Really enjoyed this Hotline Miami-like (is that a thing now?). Great combat, short and sweet, awesome music and art design. The core elements of the game are all solid. Only thing was the story was too open ended, it ends on a very soft note and leaves a lot confused. Still, lots of fun to play and a great action indie game.

Advertisement

Game I Did Not Finish

The Sexy Brutale (Switch) - Cool idea but poorly executed, really bad port, not optimized, runs so slow it makes an already too slow game painful. Didn’t finish after an extremely annoying and slow 3 hours of play. Honestly surprised this game is well liked?

Advertisement

Furi (Switch) - Boss battle gauntlet that relies on blocking and counter attacking to win. Only problem is….the bosses attack in patterns, so you naturally predict the patterns, only to realize you’re now blocking TOO fast and die anyway. Major design flaw that makes the game annoying as hell (at least for me). I just could not stop my unconscious mind from blocking in preparation of patterns, as opposed to in response to them. Gave up near the end after many frustrating deaths and just wasn’t having fun any more.

Sunless Skies (PC) - I don’t know if I’ll ever finish wandering Sunless Skies’ lovecraftian multiverse with my space locomotive, the game’s size perhaps being its one misstep that trickles down to make everything feel repetitive, but I loved the time I spent doing it. Great writing and atmosphere, surprisingly relaxing if you play without permadeath.

Advertisement

Void Bastards (PC) - Really enjoyed this, then really forgot about it. It just felt very repetitive almost immediately. I also found the nuances of the game confusing and hard to parse. I couldn’t understand what I was really supposed to be doing even though I did several restarts. I was always running out of ammo and just didn’t know how to do well in the game.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PC) - This game is alright but I bounced off it pretty quickly. I just found it boring and generic and silly. It’s also not nearly as fun to kill nazis when the nazis taking over the world, like Trump, are doing horrible things in reality. I wrote about that even though I never finished the game.

Advertisement

Mechstermination Force (Switch) - Gave up on this game after a couple hours. Poor gameplay for a game that requires exact movement and is all action. Constantly frustrating, don’t buy it.

Advertisement

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Switch) - ended up bouncing off this...just turned out to not be my thing. There’s A LOT of dialogue and I found the building to be a bit arduous. Still kinda fun but just not for me.

Advertisement

CrossCode (PC) - I bounced right off of this...I just could not get drawn into it at all. I may try it again at some point in the future but....meh. It had cool ideas, and the whole structure of the game is neat, I just was kinda bored playing it.

Ori and The Blind Forest (PC) - got pretty far but bounced off it...a lot of the incredibly detailed backgrounds are confusing to me and I was constantly dying on stuff I didn’t register as being part of the foreground. I think this was partially due to color blindness and overly designed backgrounds. Sometimes the game is just a big explosion of sparkles and colors and it’s just confusing. Ultimately I just found it to be overly frustrating and not worth the effort. Though there is definitely a lot to love and I get why people like it.

Advertisement

Kingdom: New Lands (PC) - This game was a pretty broken sequel. I don’t understand the high ratings of it at all. I repeatedly had RNG so bad it resulted in me starting over and over and over. No camps for recruitment near the base was the primary issue. I tried about 10 times and only 1 of them did I have camps near enough to actually recruit in one day. Game’s broken, even though I’d love to play an expanded version of the first one.

Bad North (PC + Switch) - Tried the free demo on Switch, tried my free copy on Epic, I just couldn’t get into it. I like the idea, i love the aesthetic, and I love simple strategy games but this one just kept feeling boring. It’s just very repetitive and has little variety.

Advertisement

Mortal Kombat 11 (Switch) - I really love this game - the campaign is hilarious MK nonsense, the kombat is really tight and fun, but on Switch this game looks like garbage. DO NOT get it on Switch unless you have no option and don’t mind looking at smudgy pixely dizzying graphics. It genuinely hurts my eyes a bit to play and I have no idea how this game was allowed to be released as is. I sold my copy soon after getting it and unfortunately wasn’t able to play more than a few hours.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S Definitive Edition (Switch) - I had to write that whole name out for the lols. I really disliked this game. I tried - I swear I tried y’all. I wanted to play one Dragon Quest game once in my life and I got 38 hours in and it just got worse and worse. The plot and dialogue is HORRIBLE - it is such embarrassingly terrible juvenile writing. It’s everything awful about JRPGs. I’m glad some people can look past the absolute trash to enjoy the fun parts - the adorable monster animations that are consistently awesome, the fluid turn based combat, the general ease of play, but goddamn. The actual core game is just awful. I stopped when I was hitting bosses one after the other that all just have random tricks you’d never know before fighting them. Having to sit through the same nonsense over and over knowing there was just more terrible story ahead...I just couldn’t do it. The intense homophobia, the sexism, the writing, it was just unbearable.