Feast A TAY: Final Round

A Feast A TAY is rapidly coming to an end. Tonight, and extending into Thanksgiving day itself to let people REALLY think about their life choices, we decide whether the ultimate in Thanksgiving side dishes is really velveeta shells and cheese, or if it’s creamy and delicious mashed potatoes.



This one is for all the potatoes, make sure you have your eyes peeled and your tubers in the ground.



For Round 22, the Final Round!

As usual, you can vote one of two ways:



Click the #thanksgiving channel and check the pinned messages for the day’s date (current is 11-27-19). Click the reaction to add your vote to the appropriate food item.



Or enter your choice below!