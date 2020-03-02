Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Live on North American PSN

I had no idea this was launching today but everyone’s first glimpse at the much anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake is live on North American PSN. I don’t know if this is technically a stealth launch but it is free and ready to download without a preorder. Just go to the demo section on the PSN store . Heres a few quick take aways,



1. The battle system is better than I ever could have thought possible. T he enemy targeting is a little lame but I’m already looking forward to April . I’ll probably wonder till then whether I actually wanted this to be a FFVII Remake or Final Fantasy XVI.

2. Do I really need detailed, voice-acted versions of the FFVII cast or would it have been better left to my imagination from 1997 ?

3. There is an incredible amount of detail squeezed into the demo . As a fan I would prepare to be waiting for them to finish all chapters of the game probably sometime around 2030.

I was already in bed when I found out that the FFVII Remake demo was available on PSN (which got me out of bed) . I didn’t believe it until I had it downloaded and was playing it. I decided to stream so I could capture the game play and share it here.

Thats it!

