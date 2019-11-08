Flashback Friday Fun Times: For The Love Of TAY, 2019

It’s probably fitting that the last time I wrote a “Flashback Friday Fun Times” article, it was way back in 2013 and I was singing TAY’s praises. Because that’s exactly what I wanted to do again today but with something of a twist.

For those who may not recall (or know ) this series, I would put out an article on Fridays that discussed something in my personal gaming history. Usually they were fun moments about family game time or a gaming launch event. But on May 24, 2013, I ended the series (at least I think so) having exhausted so many of my earlier gaming memories outside of TAY. Instead, on that day, I wrote about the new memories I formed, along with some new friends I made from hanging out on TAY.

Advertisement

I think many of us spent this week reflecting on our time spent here over the years. So for this resurrected special edition of Flashback Friday Fun Times, I’m going to ask if you could post an article (or articles) you’ve written that you’re most proud of, in the comments. Or it could be an article you really liked from another TAY’er.

Let’s celebrate ourselves and one another this fine Friday!

[Thanks to Randomsome who tossed a similar suggestion, too]