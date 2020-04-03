This January, I auditioned for and was cast as Count Gregor Youskevitch in Fools, as part of Ohio University’s Lost Flamingo Theatre Company, the only student-run theatre group on campus. The performances were scheduled to be in late April. Obviously, those performances were canceled.

So instead, I’m performing a little monologue from the show! Without any of the cast members in my vicinity, I decided not only to play my character but also his adversary, Leon Tolchinsky. Set in Russia (as you can hopefully tell by the “accents”), Leon comes to the village of Kulyenchikov to teach, only to find the town beset by a centuries-long curse of stupidity.

Advertisement

Throughout the play, he meets the town’s inhabitants and falls in love with Sofia, who’s also won the unrequited affection of my character, Count Youskevitch. According to the rules of the curse, a Youskevitch must marry someone in order to break the curse and return everyone’s intelligence, and the count has decided Sofia is the only one who will do.

It’s a silly play, and not particularly well-written either. But it’s super fun, and I was really looking forward to performing it with everyone. It wasn’t meant to be, but I hope you enjoy this excerpt!

