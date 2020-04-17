Future Tracks: Haggis & Bong - The Celtic Force

Now, bagpipes aren’t an instrument you would usually associate with heavy metal, or most any kind of music. But here you go, bagpipe toting, Converse wearing, sword wielding maniacs do exist.



Advertisement

H&B were a staple festival band, the pipes somehow got the crowd moving in a truly heathen fashion.

I remember this one time I went to a show and there was a power failure, pretty much crapping on the evening’s schedule. These guys? they didn’t need amplifiers, and performed anyway. It was electrifying.

Advertisement

Another remembery I have, is this one festival - let me set the scene. Day one, everyone gets there and sets up their tents and whatnot since if you don’t the ensuing chaos will prevent that from ever happening. Said chaos ensues, those who have managed to find their tents and a moment’s respite are awoken at 6 AM by the din of a pipe band marching through the camp.

Ah, good times. They were had. I don’t know what happened to any of these guys, but I salute them for their contribution to the world of music.