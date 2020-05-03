Future Tracks: The Narrow - Lonely Lonely (Sunday Morning)

Giants of the South African rock and heavy metal scene, this song formed part of the backbone of playlists in alternative nightclubs across the country, it’s a powerful song that is ingrained in the minds of Gen Xers and millenials who would sing along with the hook at the top of their lungs at every show.



I remember the first time I watched this band perform at a high school, I was pretty young at the time and I think it was one of the first times I experienced live bands. It was a few years before this breakout hit, because by the time this song came out they were playing much bigger shows and it was a lot more expensive to see them live.

This particular song brings back so many memories due to it’s relative popularity. It’s still a great song, I think, but what do you think? Am I wearing rose-tinted shades?

Most probably I am, but what the hell, kick back and have a listen to a lonely song on a lonely Sunday in quarantine.

To all those who are working as essential services, I salute you. To all those who are back at work, I hope you are safe, and salute you all too. It’s scary out there!