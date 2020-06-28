Future Tracks: Triz - Conflict (Live at TNT)

Good Morning TAY, I hope you are all well this Sunday. Here’s something fresh, from an artist that has been active in the South African music scene for as long as I can remember, and has stayed true to his rap metal roots all along.

TRIZ, as a person, is larger than life. I first met him many years ago, when he was the frontman for a rap band called 11th Hour. The band was relatively successful, but eventually they parted ways.

I haven’t seen or spoken to him in years, but he has been very active producing music and I am really impressed with how far he has come. This song, Conflict, is an original of his, I hope you’ll give it a listen and support this guy because he deserves recognition as a great South African artist.