Future's 50th - Thank You, TAY!

This is a special article, since it will mark the 50th contribution I’ve made since Zarnyx gave me authorship here on TAY. Today, I’’m looking back at the 3 years I’ve spent here, and looking forward to many more down the road.

My very first contribution was a little while before I was granted authorship, posted under a burner account to TAY Classic about a conspiracy theory I had cooked up in my head about Undertale.

Slinker was the only person to comment, but that was enough to inspire me to write some more and before long I was granted the authorship I covet so much - it is a distinct privilege to be able to share my passion for video games and other nerdy stuff with the fine people here on TAY.

At the time, I was unemployed, lonely and heading for a mental breakdown. Being able to write about my interests went a long way towards helping me heal and overcome, for the most part, my mental health issues. Things got worse before they got better, mind you.

I wrote about Another Eden, which is supposed to be a spiritual successor of sorts to the Chrono series, shortly before things got really bad in March of 2017. Shortly after that, the unemployment and isolation I was experiencing took it’s toll and I ended up being admitted to a psychiatric hospital for treatment.

This was a dark chapter in my life, my mind had begun to unravel and panic attacks had become a daily event. Paranoia and depression began overwhelming me. Things were rather bleak, and for the next couple months while recovering I made no contributions. TAY was always there for me, though. I probably commented here and there, and found comfort in the familiar faces and themes.

The next contribution I made was about one of my favorite games of all time - Dark Souls. I had found a sense of hope in this unforgiving world. I had found strength in overcoming seemingly impossible odds. After all, having overcome my brush with insanity felt very similar to beating a boss that I had been stuck on for weeks.

I found a job shortly after that, starting in July of 2017 which went a long way towards helping me rebuild my sense of self-worth. I continued contributing, talking about things like Pokemon and Dragon Ball Super which was in full swing at the time.

Ending off 2017, I wrote about how I had not purchased a game that entire year. This was about to change - I found an even better job which I started on the 29th of January in 2018, which enabled me to re-engage with my love for gaming.

I only wrote about it much later, but some of my new colleagues were Counter Strike nuts and through one of them, who I am still close friends with today, I procured my first gaming PC which naturally made Steam and it’s myriad sales available to me. After the initial cost of buying the PC, it was now affordable to buy new games that I could only dream of playing a year before.

Not only that, I was now also in the market for a new console. I held a poll here on TAY, even though my heart was set on the Switch. Fortunately, the good people of TAY voted accordingly.

Things were really looking up for me, and TAY had been a pillar in my life. I continued contributing, the fragility of my mental health seemingly a fading memory. Until I played Doki Doki Literature Club.

DDLC doesn’t mess around, and I still get shivers thinking about it. It resonated deeply with me, and aside from maybe this one, it’s the most personal article I’ve written. Playing DDLC and sharing that experience allowed me, at the time, to take stock of how far I had come almost exactly a year after being admitted to hospital.

The rest is mostly history. I have continued to contribute and write about just about anything I feel inspired to write about, from my earliest memories of gaming in my series NES Memories, to games that I’m enjoying today.

The entire point of this article is as follows: I would like to express my gratitude for everyone here at TAY. Thank you for your contributions, your comments, and your general quirkiness. This is a wonderful community and I am eternally grateful that I was welcomed into the fold and allowed to express myself freely. I would even go as far as to say it’s changed my life, and that I will continue to try and be an active member of the community and contribute the best quality content that I can.

Thank you, TAY.