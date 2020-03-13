Games That Deserve Remakes

Remakes of older classic games are becoming more and more common. One of the biggest games from 2019 was the remake of perpetual horror classic Resident Evil II, and the big game poised to blow its competition from the water is the long awaited remake of Final Fantasy VII. Remakes make a lot of sense. As technology improves, it means games that didn’t age well or couldn’t reach their full potential due to technological limitations can come back and be the best versions of themselves. Of course, this is also an opportunity for studios to produce hits without as much innovation, and not every game deserves, or needs to be remade. But since this is a trend that will surely continue, I’ve been thinking about games that haven’t been remade yet that surely deserve updated versions now that the tech, the budgets and the manpower are available that weren’t when many of these games were first created. In no particular order:

1. Xenogears.

Xenogears is a PSOne classic people remember fondly for its then trailblazing sci-fi story, interesting design and game play. What many people FORGET is the game wasn’t actually finished. The deadline for the game forced Square to cut all the plans they had for the second half of the game and finish up the story with a disc that just featured narration. There is no game play beyond the first disc. While the story was completed, and players found out what happened in the final battle, with modern technology and updated graphics in the style of the original, players could actually get to fight the battle themselves. This game is still a beloved classic with a very high resale value, and Square Enix would do well to bank on the good graces the game has. Secret of Mana went well, and Trial of Mana looks to continue this tradition, so it would make sense to go back into their catalog and remake Xenogears as well.

2. Legend of Zelda Oracle of Ages/Oracle of Seasons

The pair of Gameboy Color Zelda games done by Capcom, these puzzle-centric releases featured two great stories that could be combined together via a password system. Both games had great bosses, pretty good graphics for the GBC and really fun dungeons. Though somewhat decisive during their release, these games have aged to be regarded as some of the better LoZ entries. And since Legend of Zelda, Link’s Awakening, enchanted people with its sprite inspired style and cel-shaded opening and closing movies, the Oracle games would be a natural continuation of that updated third person style. Both games could be put on one cartridge, and after choosing to play one game or the other would lock the other game until after the first were completed, and rings could be traded between Switches.

3. Sailor Moon SNES

The Sailor Moon game for the Super Nintendo had a lot going for it. Fun game play with an original story and some really stellar designs for the villains. Unfortunately, the localized version of the game had a glitch towards the end which made it unbeatable. Since Sailor Moon is a perennial favorite, and so many classic SNES sidescrollers (the Capcom Disney releases come to mind) this would be a game that would benefit from updated graphics, voice acting, animated cutscenes, and of course, better programming that would make it finishable. We’re in a golden age of anime-based games being localized, it would be nice to see one of the classics get its due.

4. Parasite Eve

While people tend to associate horror games with either Silent Hill or Resident Evil, in the PSOne Era, one of the grand dames of horror was Parasite Eve, an interesting turn-based horror game from Square. A new Parasite Eve hasn’t come out since 3rd Birthday on the PSP (though most Parasite Eve fans will tell you that game very much doesn’t count, it’s pretty much the Other M of the franchise), but horror is back in vogue and this is another classic from Squeenix’s backlog that could really, really benefit from a high end remake. The original was a classic for a reason, but the PSOne’s limitations make the game look really chunky. Better models, lighting and texture would make this series a living nightmare in the best possible way.

5. Vampire Lord/Darkstalkers

My kingdom for a new Darkstalkers game. Morrigan and Felicia, the poster girls for the series, show up in every Capcom themed (and a few non Capcom themed) crossover games imaginable. Project X Zone, Cross Edge, Marvel vs Capcom, but the last ‘new’ Darkstalkers game was in the PSP era, which is already two generations ago. Its spiritual successor, Skull Girls, does a pretty good job of scratching the itch, but with Capcom’s budgets and man power, and the tech available for this gen, as well as the increasing professional fighting game scene, a new Darkstalkers game should be a no brainer. But while Street Fighter II and III have been remade almost as often as Resident Evil 4, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to remake at least one of the original three Dalkstalker/Vampire Lord games to reintroduce people to the horror themed fighting game with the interesting mechanics. 3D, 2D, at this point I’m not too picky.

6. Resident Evil 4

This is just me hedging my bets. We all know Resident Evil 4 will be remade. The original three have already been released or are just about to, and Resident Evil 4 has been ported to virtually every system ever. They just need to announce it first to make it official.

7. Atelier Iris/Atelier Iris II

Eternal Mana and Azaroth were the first two Atelier games Gust/Nisa released in the West, and are amongst the best in the series. Since then, every Atelier game has made it stateside, and the charming series of alchemy based JRPGs with its colorful costumes, whimsical characters and gentle pace fill a place a lot of JRPG fans didn’t know was empty. They are comfort food. But as time goes by some of the earlier titles are getting lost in the shuffle as these games were originally on the PS2. Atelier Iris 1 and 2 have not aged spectacularly, as some of the art from the game is not exactly stellar, but the gameplay and the story are still the best in the series. A remake of these two (which were more or less continuations of one and other) would give these classics the polish they need and reintroduce newer fans to what made the series so special in the first place.