Garfield Krat News!

Something I’ve been seeing occasionally on the Switch’s eShop and News apps are descriptions or articles with... questionable writing. You can tell that whoever typed them up doesn’t have the firmest grasp of the English language. Sometimes it’s not just in the description, but in the ESRB rating found in a trailer for the game, like in the video for Bad Dream: Fever.



I hope you can spot the glaring error because the people on reddit sure couldn’t.

Look, normally, when I find these errors, I just view them as amusing or sometimes even interesting. But in today’s news article for Garfield Kart Furious Racing, I saw this:

John?

JOHN?

THEY COULDN’T EVEN SPELL JON’S NAME RIGHT? WHAT’S NEXT? GARFELD? WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH MONDAYS?

The rest of the article is below. See if you can spot any other oddities. Personally, I’ve found 6 or so.

Okay, this time they got Jon’s name right.

In doing some research, I found out the game was actually developed by Artefacts Studio.

To those who immediately gloss over typographical or grammatical errors, this won’t really matter. It may all be completely superfluous. But I honestly find it humorous or at least interesting.

Have you spotted any typos or other weird bits while browsing the Switch’s apps?