Gimme yer game recommendations!

So Remnant: From the ashes came out with dlc but when kidechka installed it it broke the game. We’re waiting for the patch but who knows how long that will take.

Advertisement

We tried wwz but that games pretty bad. Like an unpolished, not as fun l4d game. For borrowing so many mechanics it sure feels like a step backwards somehow.

Anyway next we tried code vein. We MIGHT try to keep going because we both enjoyed it but it’s not coop. Not really. We can’t both play start to finish together. It’s more souls coop which is probably my least favorite thing about those games.

Advertisement

So we’re looking for something similar to code vein only a game that is truly coop. Whatcha got?