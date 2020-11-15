Goodbye Friends...

The fact that TAY was shutting down hadn’t really affected me much until today. I did the right thing by backing up all my posts last time we had this scare, so I was going to ride into the sunset without saying much.

But here I am, on the eve of destruction, at 1am, insomnia keeping me up...and well, it’s getting to me. I doubt I make the move to TAY2. Maybe I’ll lurk and keep an eye on things like I had been the past few years on here. But I won’t be a part of things like I was at the beginning of TAY.

Advertisement

To all the OGs, you made my life better by accepting me for who I am. I am a different person because of the comradery and friendships made here. To the people that have kept this up over the years, thank you! Especially Z. You are the hero TAY deserved and needed.

I’d feel bad not calling out a few people, who I miss and love, and made this place wonderful for me. So here are some names (most who aren’t even here anymore): TUT, Ner, Nach, Habboi, Cookie, Swan, Z, Poco, Shadow, and many more. You guys all made me a better person just by talking and hanging out here. And to Dyram, who probably won’t even see this, unless I tell him to look: You da best. :D

Advertisement

Even if I didn’t mention you, know that I was happiest when I was here, and I wish nothing but the best for you all. I hope TAY2 continues this amazing community for a very long time.

This is Damson. And I’m saying goodbye and good luck TAYers! <3