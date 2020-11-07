Goodbye from the Geek Empress

Screenshot : Mad House/Kodansha

Yesterday on Twitter I heard from Disturbed Shadow the bad news, that all of Kinja’s sub and user maintained blogs would be closed at the end of November. And knowing that between my current internet problems that this will most likely be my final blog entry, I just wanted to take a moment to tell everyone here how much TAY and everyone on it has meant to me. It’s sad, I had a lot of articles planned. I wanted to update everyone on Kaiju Crush, I had just finished WILL A Wonderful World, and I had an article about why trilogies usually fall flat on their faces. But it looks like those won’t be happening, at least not on Talk Amongst Yourselves. I was looking forward to Secret SanTAY (though if I’m being honest and was wondering how I was going to be able to get to the post office with the pandemic going on, I am immunocompromised after all,) more of Z’s masochistic reviews of Pumpkin Spice products and I was even thinking about SixTAY Days of Writing for next year.

Many years ago I was part of a Cardcaptor Sakura forum called Cardcaptor Redeemer, and through high school and the first part of college the strangers from that site became my family. Over the years I even met many of the people from that forum in person. They were there in good times and bad, and when the site collapsed I rarely commented or interacted with people on the internet because I knew no corner of this god forsaken digital hellspace would ever be as welcoming or as safe as that forum.

Until I found Talk Amongst Yourselves. And I found my second family.

My life has not been easy. I’ve had almost every roadblock thrown my way. I have a disease that leaves me physically crippled and financially trapped. Aside from my mom and my dog I don’t have anyone else in the real world. And yet the people here on TAY have encouraged me both in my personal life, and my attempts at professional success with my art. Even when things were so dire I didn’t see the point in going on. It was the place I could vent about my problems and talk about my interests. It was the place I finally came out about asexuality and was embraced with compassion and support. And the strange part was that people actually cared about my opinions and ideas. People have commented and shown interest in my game, Kaiju Crush. And they even cared about me.

Last year when I couldn’t contribute to Secret SanTAY, Z sent me a present anyway (and I still owe her something, I promise I haven’t forgotten).

I haven’t been able to post as much recently as I would have liked. I lost my internet in 2016 and have been largely relying on the public library and an acquaintance’s wifi. With the pandemic I’m online even less than before. Yet TAY is still a part of my mind even when I’m not actually online.

It’s going to be hard to lose yet another place where I’ve grown comfortable. I know there’s still the TAY Discord Server, and I’m connected to a lot of you via Twitter (if you aren’t following me already, I’m @bwillettcomics ), but it just won’t be the same. I don’t know if lightning will strike a third time and I’ll find some other place to connect to like minded—or even not like minded but genuinely civil and reasonable—people ever again.

And I know in just a couple of short weeks this message too will be gone forever, but I just wanted to thank everyone one of you, even if we never got a chance to talk to each other personally, for one of the most wonderful experiences of the past seven years of my life.