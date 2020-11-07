Image : imdb

Hello, everyone. It’s been one hell of a ride, and I just found out that we are on final approach towards the end. This is not a goodbye, I would just like to say a few things about the great days I have had here at TAY.

TAY has been a blessing to me through these past few years. Interacting with the readers and contributors here, the warm and friendly atmosphere that has perpetuated those interactions, has gone a long way towards helping me battle the mental health issues I have been fighting.

I will never forget how happy I was when Zarnyx granted me authorship nearly 4 years ago - it gave me a much needed sense of achievement and purpose in a time of my life where I was fresh out of college, unemployed, depressed and anxious about my future.

I began posting here under the handle John Titor, inspired by Steins;Gate and also a slight joke about the fact that I am several hours ahead of most of the users and contributors. Eventually, I changed it to Futureman, and then just Future.

I will (as you may have noticed) be posting under my real name for this final month, so if anyone wants to reach out to me on whatever platform then you can do that as well. I have also been contributing to KeenGamer for the last few months, and you can find me there, too, if you’ve enjoyed my articles.



I definitely have a lot to thank TAY for, from great friends that I have made through posting here, to providing entertainment, and allowing me to grow as a human being. This freedom of expression is something I value deeply, and I wish this platform would be around for a while yet to provide others with the same opportunity it provided me.

I’d like to motivate anyone reading this, who has not already done so, to join the Discord server so we can stay in touch.

I’ll definitely be here till the end for the community that gave me my writing wings, and I hope you’ll stick around, too, so we can give TAY the final salute that it so deserves.

Let’s make these last days, the greatest days. Thank you so much for being here with me through all these years, TAY.