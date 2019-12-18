Hades: The Early Access review, updated

Hades is a game that I have played. It features Darren korb playing James C allis playing A lucard from Castlevania (you’ll understand when you play it) as Z agreus, the son of Hades. Zagreus is done with being in Tartarus and is trying to escape to find his mother.



Zagreus is helped along his way by the pantheon of Greek Gods who bestow upon him temporary (for his life) boons. Each room Zagreus progresses through will yield either a boon, a currency, or a health upgrade. All in all there’s nothing here that hasn’t been done before and I should honestly be way more bored with this game than I am because...

I can’t put it down.

Supergiant has this way of taking things that are not really special, and making them highly memorable. I have no idea why I liked Bastion as much as I did - on paper it’s a pretty standard game that seems best fit for mobile based on its level of complexity. Transistor had a pretty soundtrack, a story I still don’t understand, slightly above average gameplay and that’s about it. Pyre...well ok I didn’t like Pyre but that’s because I don’t like sports games and for all the extra trappings, the gameplay was straight FIFA 1990 + skills. I couldn’t get into it.

Let me try to articulate why I like this game so much:

It’s a linearish roguelike. I was apprehensive about the game because I don’t really like roguelikes. But this one is done well, and every time you die someone back at base has some new information for you. The game is fantastic at “guessing” about where you’ll be in your escape and parceling out just enough information at just the right times where you never feel that the game is getting repetitive. What’s a neat trick that should annoy me more than impress me, is that when you have to traverse through every level in order, including bosses. What’s neat is that when you get to the first boss she will have something to say to you that is dependent on if you killed her last time or if she killed you. See, since it’s Hell, she too comes back when she is killed. It’s a nice little touch that makes me not mind having to kick her butt over and over.



Overall I highly recommend the game if you like hack n’ slash roguelikes. This one is really among the best I’ve played.

