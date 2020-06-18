Hands on Impressions with the Razer Kishi

The Kishi is a single unit wrap around gamepad for your (yes your) phone. Unlike Razer’ s previous forray into this design with the junglecat, the Kishi can fit virtually any USB-C phone that has a port in the center. The Kishi works via direct connection with the USB-C port. This means virtually no input lag. T he trade-off being you can’t use it for your PS4 or Xbox via Bluetooth protocols.

With the future of gaming looking more and more like Netflix, but games, it becomes imperative a comfortable, fully functioning controller exist. I previously tried using a Corsair steel series with an attachable hook and it was...well... Not great. The whole set-up required quite a bit of effort to get up and running and the controller necessitated a bag to transport it around. Not exactly pick up and play. The Kishi’s small footprint when collapsed could fit in a large pocket, and it’s easy to set-up. My only complaint here being I have to remove my case to play.

Using GeForce now I played a few hours of Control and while it’s nowhere near as graphically impressive as on my Shield, it still played smoothly and using the Kishi quickly felt natural. I’m not overly fo nd of the offset joysticks: my main controllers are the Nvidia shield controller and dualshock 4 so it takes a little getting used to.

Thanks to Novachild who also clued me in to PS4 remote play using a third party controller mapping app. With this I can play my PS4 anywhere in the house (hello hat in time mobile) using Kishi.

Overall I’m incredibly impressed with the Kishi. The build quality is good and for a Razer peripheral the price is decent for what it does. Being able to play my PC games and PS4 AND Mobile games ( it worked well for Castlevania:sotn) all in one location without having to sacrifice much is worth it’s weight in gold.