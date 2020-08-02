d Graphic : aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ( AP )

Coming up pretty soon on the backlog, relatively speaking (I dunno if i’ll ever finish Dying Light because I’m not sure I want to. I’m enjoying it that much!) I will run into The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind, THe Elder Scrolls: Oblivion, and The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim.

THat’s like 10 lifetimes of games. Should I skip them? Should I force myself to play through all of them? Should I play Skyrim and call it good? How would you proceed? My “Rules” say I should technically play them all unless I well and truly hate them but ............I remember I was mostly enjoying them I just never finished them ( Oblivion in particular I recall was pretty great).

