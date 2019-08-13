In between two sessions of playing a game named DUSK, a love letter to Quake and Doom which will make me a killer once my DNA decides I have to be activated as a mass-murdering machine, I ended up watching Chasing Happiness, the slightly over-dramatic but quite-fun-to-watch documentary about the resurrection of the Jonas Brothers.



And, unlike what the apostles did when they witnessed Jesus Christ come back after his three days long hiatus from life, you do so by eating lasagna and homemade garlic bread.

Before we go further, here’s something essential. Even if this opinion piece has humorous undertones, I am not making fun of them. I genuinely love these guys and a good part of their music. (Maybe not what Nick does solo, but more on that later). It’s a ‘guilty’ pleasure by excellence, and I’ve put guilty in quotes because I’m not even ashamed about it.

There’s no guilt involved. No shame at all. I will sing ‘Year 3000' while I’m cooking, and I’m sure my roommate will pitch in.

But let’s come back to my point. In the middle of this documentary, I learned something that changed my perspective a bit on things. The way certain things stay with you even if you don’t know it. How talented mostly stay talented, talent can get tame but never goes away, no matter under which name they are presented to you.

What showed me I was utterly in admiration of these guys is something I feel dumb for not knowing earlier, that Joe Jonas is the lead of a band named DNCE, mostly known for the song ‘Cake By The Ocean’, a band I love to listen to and that I’ve been listening to for a long time. A group that makes me happy when I hear it.

I found out that no matter what I do, I can’t escape that warm embrace of Joe Jonas destroying my ears with his high-pitched voice.

But why talking about that? How is this relevant to video games?

Well, first. You never really played unless you’ve played any insanely hard and gruesome game, such as my beloved DUSK, while listening to ‘Burning Up,’ letting the song drive you and make you this machine walking through bullets and gore with speed and grace, like a ballet dancer with a shotgun.

And when Rob comes in with his rap verse as you mow down soldiers with the Assault Rifle, you know you’ve reached Nirvana.



Seriously, DUSK is amazing and you should give some thanks to David Szymanski and the wonderful people at New Blood for producing such a title and others like the wonderful Amid Evil. It’s a good time for good-ol’ Quake-Era shooters.

And second, it’s a valuable lesson. If something makes you happy, as long it’s not harmful to yourself or others, then you should not feel ashamed for loving it. No matter what people will tell you.

Once again, games are under this stupid assumption that they are making us worse as a human being when I wholly believe the outlet they give us make us the least violent generation to date. Extremists should be seen for what they are, extremists.

In a world where passion is harder to get, please be passionate. But don’t be a d**k. It’s that simple. And straightforward actually, being kind to people is literally asking you to do mostly nothing. I never understood the appeal to go out of your way to hurt others. It’s so much work. Being nice is 98% lazy. What’s not to love about that?

So, keep loving video games, keep loving the weird things you feel you’re the only one to love, be critical, open your mind, love each other, and don’t forget, give the Jonas Brothers some love.

And for that age-old question, there’s only one definitive answer. Nick is the worst of the three. We all know that, even if sometimes we don’t want to admit it to ourselves.