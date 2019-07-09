I can still hear the rain, the shouting voices, the creaking of the boat.

Return of the Obra Dinn is one of my favorite video games of all time, but I’ve only played it once. It’s a narrative mystery game so its replay value, at least immediately after finishing it, is extremely low. I already know the story, the secrets, the answers to puzzles.

Fortunately, as time goes on, I start to forget. Return of the Obra Dinn was released October of last year and I played it soon after. Every week for the past couple months I’ve sat and thought about whether or not I should replay it. I want to hit some unattainable sweet spot of feeling new enough and as soon as possible that will never come.

The game will never be new to me again, not completely, and that’s okay! I’ve got to enjoy it for what it is and sometimes revisiting a mystery is as good as the first experience, just in a different way. I have an idea in my head that I want to play it once a year for the rest of my life, I love it that much.

Advertisement

I’ll probably replay it soon... but I might wait a bit longer. I can never forget the music. It’s always there, waiting for me to come back.