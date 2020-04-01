How To Catch A Kotaku Fish In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Not actually censoring anything

Fishing is one of the first activities that you will be able to do in Animal Crossing; y ou can reel a Sea Bass or a Boot, but, do you know you can get the mythical Kotaku Fish?

The Kotaku Fish in display

If you are a veteran Kotaku reader, you might remember this fish from After Dark posts that contained NSFW imagery; that’s where the Kotaku Fish was used to censor t he images.

So, how do we get this little Easter Egg? We do need to follow some steps to ‘unlock’ it first, although later fishing instances don’t require all these steps, as seen in the header image. First:

Get Nekkid

Or at least as far as this E-rated game allows it, that is, no pants, no hats, no socks, nothing.

Equip only the Bare Necessities...

...which means t he fishing rod ...

...and either 1 Peach, 2 Coconuts , or 1 (pair of) C herries

... w hich if you exercise your imagination, you can interpret as a b utt, a pair of boobs, and a pair of balls, all items that would be censored by a Kotaku Fish. Note that your Coconuts must be non-stacked in your inventory. Having more than one type of any of these fruits doesn’t seem to affect the procedure.

Now, the last step:



G o Fishing After Dark in the Sea

Go fish to your favorite fishing spot once it’s dark outside (if you see moths somewhere you’re O k) and start fishing! It wont bite on your first try but keep trying!

Very lifelike

Actually, you won’t be able to get it even after thousands of tries, because April’s 1st!

I hope I was able to get at least a smile from any of you. I wanted to demonstrate that April 1st shenanigans are still possible without involving the Coronavirus or any off-tone jokes .