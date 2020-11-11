How to move posts from here (old TAY) to tay2.org

Hello TAYers!

Time is of the essence. We only have a few DAYS at this point to get our content off of Kinja and save it somewhere safe - the most obvious spot being at the wonderful new spot made by Aikage to hold our work - https://www.tay2.org!

I have made a video showing the process of getting data from Kinja to here - you can watch the video below, or read the text guide underneath.

The Guide

Step 1

Create an account at https://www.tay2.org . At first you will be a Contributer, which means you won’t be able publish posts without approval. Once Aikage or another admin determines you are a real TAYer they will upgrade you to author privileges, but you can start copying posts without waiting for that.

Step 2

Log in and create a new post by clicking your username, then “Compose a Post”

Step 3

In another tab, open Kinja, and find a post you want. Get into the edit menu for the post, and select EVERYTHING in the post, including the images. Press Ctrl-C (or Cmd-C on a mac) to copy it all.

Step 4

Pop back over to the new post you started on tay2.org and press Ctrl-V or Cmd-V to paste everything in. It should all appear!

At this point the images won’t have the right alignment and such - you can play with that now, later, or never - but at least they will all be there.

Step 5

Most of the images you pasted in are still going to be pointing to kinja, or some other external site. It’s best to pull them all onto tay2.org directly.

You can do this for each image by simply clicking the image, and clicking the icon that looks like a line with an arrow pointing upwards, as seen below.

Step 6

Add a title (you can copy and paste that from Kinja too if you wish!) and in the Document section of the sidebar add at least one category (if possible) and as many tags as you want. Then click “Save Draft” or “Publish”. You’re done!