Image: Oculus

The Oculus Quest is an impressive product that will likely surpass most, if not all of your expectations for a completely-wireless, self-contained virtual-reality headset. At launch, the Oculus Quest only officially supports streaming (or “casting”) headset video to an Android or iOS smartphone, Chromcast device or supported TV, and... an NVidia shield? These options might expand in the future, as the casting feature is currently in beta. However, if you own an iPhone and Apple TV, Mac, iMac, or Macbook with a recent OS, you’re in luck!

Streaming Quest Headset Video to Your iPhone



This process is simple, and is covered in Oculus’s official help article, as well as in the following video:

You can initiate casting via the ‘Sharing’ menu in the VR interface, or from the sharing button (represented by a headset/wifi icon) in the Oculus app on your iPhone. Once you know how to start casting Oculus Quest headset video to your iPhone, you’re ready to broadcast from your iPhone to an Apple TV or supported Mac computer!



Streaming Quest Headset Video to an Apple TV



If you own an Apple TV, you can make use of your iPhone’s Screen Mirroring feature to share the Oculus Quest video from your iPhone to your TV. You would think that “double streaming” from the Quest to your iPhone, then from the iPhone to your Apple TV, would heavily degrade the video quality, but that is shockingly not an issue (as long as you have a solid WiFi signal). The final video output via the Apple TV certainly isn’t as high quality as the image on your iPhone, and is obviously not as good as the VR headset, but it serves it’s purpose!

Note: As of publishing this, I have not found a way to stream audio from the Oculus Quest. The audio from the Quest’s headset speakers isn’t loud, but should work fine in a quiet room.

Advertisement

Screenshot: Matt Dunn

Follow these steps to get started:

Make sure your Oculus Quest, iPhone, and Apple TV are all connected to the same WiFi network. Turn on your Apple TV and TV. On your iPhone, swipe up from the bottom of the home screen to view Control Center. Tap the Screen Mirroring button. Tap your Apple TV, and enter the optional code as needed. Once you see your iPhone screen on your TV, open the Oculus app and initiate casting from the Sharing section (headset/WiFi icon at the top). You can also initiate casting from the Sharing menu in the Quest headset menu.

As long as someone is currently using the headset, you should now see Oculus Quest headset video in full-screen on your TV! You might need to restart casting from the Oculus app if you remove the headset during play.

Advertisement

Streaming Quest Headset Video to a Mac Computer



If you are on the go or don’t otherwise have access to an Apple TV, you can easily use your iPhone to display your Quest headset video on your Mac computer. You should ensure you’re running the latest version of macOS (the last several major releases have been free for all users), as the iOS device screen-viewing feature is a relatively recent addition.

Note: As of publishing this, I have not found a way to stream audio from the Oculus Quest. The audio from the Quest’s headset speakers isn’t loud, but should work fine in a quiet room.

Advertisement

Make sure your Oculus Quest and iPhone connected to the same WiFi network. Your Mac computer does not need to be connected to any WiFi. Plug your unlocked iPhone into your Mac via a USB cable (whichever one works with your model of iPhone), then approve the device connection on your iPhone (if you haven’t already in the past).

Open the QuickTime Player application on your Mac. From the File menu, choose New Movie Recording. This will most likely open a window showing live video from the Mac’s front-facing camera. Ignore your beautiful mug and click the little down arrow next to the record button. If your iPhone was recognized by your Mac, you will your iPhone’s name appear in the list of devices. Select your iPhone and you should now see your iPhone screen in the QuickTime Player window on your Mac! Once you see your iPhone screen in the QuickTime window on your Mac, open the Oculus app on your iPhone and initiate casting from the Sharing page (tap the headset/WiFi icon at the top). You can also initiate casting from the Sharing menu on the Oculus Quest headset. As long as someone is currently using the headset, you should now see Oculus Quest video on your Mac! You might need to restart casting from the Oculus app if you remove the headset during play.

Advertisement

That’s it! Now your friends can laugh not only at how silly you look while in VR, but at how bad you are at VR as well!

