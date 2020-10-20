Hunt: Showdown has some great weapons.

Illustration : Crytek

I spent a lot of time this year playing Hunt: Showdown. It’s an amazing game. The graphics are great. The gameplay is a good mix of action and stealth. The gamemode that mixes PVE and battle royale is one of a kind. And the audio design… might be the best of any multiplayer game ever?

It is also a game that is pretty niche at moment. It has a dedicated crowd but in general it is rather unknown. Which has made me wanting to write about it for a long time. But rather than talking about the whole game in general I will talk about a single aspect. Its guns.

Because of the games wild west setting in the early 1900s most of the weapons are slow single shoot rifles, mixed with pistols for a better fire rate but lower damage, and shotguns. All of them with a limited amount of ammo. But a single shoot might be all you need. Pretty much all weapons kills on a headshot within their recommend range. However because of the general slow fire-rate on each weapon a missed shoot can be devastating. This creates a huge importance in aiming.

Here you might add ”Well duh, it is important to aim in any decent FPS”. Yes but in different ways. In games with plenty of ammo and automatic rifles you can often act on pure reflexes. Lets make a comparison, you might have managed to ambush an enemy from behind in PUBG, you have an AK. Because of your weapons fire rate and you have full clip to spare there is more importance in taking the first shoot and continuing spraying at steady rate, than making the one perfect shoot. In Hunt: Showdown your ambush might be nullified instantly if you miss the first shoot. Because now you need a second to reload. Giving the target a chance to cover or fire back.

Illustration : Crytek

The slow phase in the rifles also gives side arms a strong position. Pistols and melee weapons in Hunt: Showdown have some clear advantages over rifles. Melee weapons are great to deal with NPCs in the games map like zombies and other types of monster. But if you manage to get close enough to another player they are a legit tactic. Depending on what weapon combo you have sometimes pistols is downright the better option in certain situations. Often when I have shotgun I tend to add a powerful pistol with it to have an adequate long/medium range option. Pistols together with a long range rifles are frequently switched between because it gives you a better fire rate between two shoots, than waiting for the rifle to reload. The game also recently added the option duel wield pistols, which can be a bit clunky, but is alright at close range. That pistols are so useful is very fitting with the western theme. But it also makes the game more interesting to play. I can’t help but compare it to other games where pistols are sort of just there. Just a last resort you switch to if you run out of ammo to your main weapon.



Among all the action games I played I can’t really think of any recently that is quite like this. It is slow, scary, but fair. When a gunfight starts it almost feels like punch to the gut. A single mistake can often result in instant death. This creates a passive behavior from players that feels realistic. A gun battle can drag out because each team are refusing to leave their cover for like 10-20 minutes. Perhaps one team even decides to leave the fight outright because the cost of dying might not be outweigh by the gain. The meta, at the time of writing, is really good. You see skilled players use a wide range of weapons. Which keeps things fresh. This was not always the case, when the game was in early access the Winfield used to dominate the game for a long time. Overall I feel like this games period in early access left it a bad impression for a lot of potential players. But the developers has nailed a balance since then and the game is generally well optimized. You also have to give the developers credits for how the guns feel to use. Their animations and sound is great. Both levels are 1x1 km large, and most guns when fired makes a sound that can be heard across the entire map. So you can figure out where players are located by just listening.

A short video where I show a small amount of the weapons from the game.

Which leaves me wonder about other FPS. Why are automatic rifles almost always the default weapon? Of course it is because a lot games takes place in modern times. But let’s just look at them from just a game design perspective, are they optimal for a fun gameplay in competitive games? I can’t help to think that a lot of action games have a rather boring view of how an gun should behave because that is how they behave in all other action games.

Which made me think of the days when Unreal Tournaments, Quake and Tribes 2 used to rule the internet. Where I can’t help but to think automatic guns were less the default in. Miniguns and such existed, but they had clear pros and cons against slower heavier hinting weapons. Since those games where so surreal there was little attempt to mimic guns in reality and more focus on what they thought was a fun gameplay. To be clear, I am not that nostalgic about these games in general. (Except Tribes 2, I know it is not as well know as UT and Quake but it was great!) But it is interesting how creative their design for weapons were compared to a lot popular action games these days.

I am not saying we should get rid of modern guns in games. Just that something so common in games can be designed in many different ways. I think Hunt: Showdown shows this is possible without breaking realism too much. If you’re going to make a game about shooting things, why should it look, sounds and feel the same like all its competitors?

Thanks for reading. If you wanna read more of my stuff I’ve written my thoughts on Vrchat, Neverwinter Nights and Witcher 3. If you wanna get in touch with me my email is joakimjonsson07@gmail.com