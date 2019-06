I don’t think they’re the best games ever made, but I still seriously love Uncharted. Lost Legacy so far seems to be more of the stuff I love, just in a more bite-sized package.

My goal today is to potentially beat the game! We’ll go until I do or until I get too tired, so join me to see if I can do it! It’ll be a fun time, starting at 8 p.m. CT! Stop by the chat and say hello!