I just finished watching the Google Stadia stream and my immediate reaction was: I am sitting in a nice New York City office on 5G internet and at least 1/2 of Stadia’s livestream was pixelated, blurry, and/or unwatchable. If I can’t even stream the video announcement properly how is Stadia going to work? How will it work in places that actually have bad internet?



I guess we’ll have to wait and see. I generally keep tempered expectations so I’m patiently waiting until actual reviews start coming in. It’s certainly interesting that’s for sure and the Stadia Founders Edition - which you can find on their absolutely hideous and painful to scroll through Stadia website - seems pretty well priced for what it includes.

So beyond what you thought of the livestream - were you able to stream it? Or do you have a randomly bad internet connection like the rest of the world?