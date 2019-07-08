I was up far too late at night working on my Mario Maker epic. I don’t know if I’ll ever be done with the level, but I do know that I’m not a talented enough designer to do this without some paper and pencils. It occurred to me that I’m not really sure how people plan out their levels - if they just wing it and add things on, plan things out from the start, draw maps, have a natural level design ability, or just make a ton of shitty levels to practice and finally make one good one. I’m sure it varies maker to maker.

I know for me - I’m going to need paper. I just need to get the rough image of the whole level down so I know what I’m working with and go from there. Especially because I’m making a themed level I have a lot of potential ideas in my head that I want to get down and try out as I’m sure visually some will work and some won’t.

It actually kinda reminds me of making tabletop RPG maps. The feeling is very much still there - planning out a map, adding flair to make it feel like a real world, imagining how the players will get through it. At least in that way I have some experience!

Anyone have any tips for how they go about making a big complex level?