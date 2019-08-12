So, yeah, Lucia Morgan of Final Fight 3 fame is finally part of the Street Fighter cast...just six years and several versions later than I predicted.

Still, the simultaneous inclusion of her, Poison, and E. Honda has gotten me to care about Street Fighter 5 in a way that I haven’t since launch.

Anyway, what gaming related predictions have y’all made that turned out to be dead on years later than expected?

I can add the Switch and Microsoft’s gradual shift towards services over hardware to my own.