I’ve played a few different black and white games the past several months and really enjoyed their aesthetic. Return of the Obra Dinn (which has multiple filters including a black and white one) is one of my favorite games of all time, I absolutely loved Minit, I’ve really enjoyed playing Operation C as part of the Contra Anniversary Collection, I recently picked up Gato Roboto, and on my second playthrough of Cuphead on Switch I’ve unlocked the black and white filter again.

Black and white colors in video games are largely considered a thing of the distant past from the Nintendo Game Boy but it’s an aesthetic that can create some beautiful visuals. In film and television there are always some black and white releases around, usually indie films, that look gorgeous and are improved by their lack of color. With Return of the Obra Dinn, Minit, and Gato Roboto doing so well I wonder if this will continue to be an occasional trend in indie games?



Games like Limbo and Inside, while they aren’t strictly in the black and white category, also highlight the same aesthetic. I’d love to see more of this in games! If you know of a good modern black and white game - let me know about it!

