I Want to Talk About Those Halo Infinite "Leaks"

Halo Infinite has been in development for the past almost four and a half years now. By the time it launches this holiday season, if it will still be ready by the holidays thanks to COVID-19, it will have been five years since the release of Halo 5: Guardians. Being the next installment in the mainline Halo series, there is understandably a lot of excitement to see where the story goes next even after the mediocre story that Halo 5 provided. The current stewards of the series, 343 Industries, have unfortunately been radio silent for almost a year. It’s widely been accepted that Halo Infinite will be shown off alongside the Xbox Series X, and that should be happening in less than a month if rumors are to be believed. Alongside those rumors have come supposed details on the story of Infinite.

Advertisement

Now, as with all rumors, they should be taken with as many grains of salt as you want, especially since this one comes from 4chan. However, there have been plenty of leaks that have occurred on 4chan in the past that have proven completely accurate, so I do not dismiss them off hand. And the more I think about this latest round of rumors, the more I find myself believing them even if a part of me doesn’t want too.

What official information we have on the games story is almost next to nothing. We know that Halo Infinite is indeed Halo 6, it is a sequel to Halo 5 set almost three years later, Chief will be accompanied by a Pelican pilot so far known as Echo-216(And lovingly nicknamed Brohammer by the community.), they are on a damaged, but mostly intact Halo installation(This Halo is implied through tidbits found in the past two trailers to be Installation 07.), Cortana plays a role in the story, Chief is wearing brand new MJOLNIR GEN3 armor, and the assault rifle he’s brandishing in the E3 2019 trailer is an MA40 hence it’s resemblance to the MA37 from Halo: Reach. And that is all we know.

Advertisement

So now, what do these potential leaks tell us? Well, first off, it gives us a campaign length. The leaker suggests 20 hour campaign comprised of 25 missions, with 35 side missions adding an additional 15 hours. They go on to say that while missions are mostly still linear, they allow for a far greater degree of exploration than previous games, leading to open world comparisons. Side missions are just that, side missions, completely optional. Should you choose to pursue one of these missions, you will not play as Chief, instead you will play as a variety of other characters. The list of characters is... long, to say the least. In fact it is one of the few points here that makes me question the validity of this leak.. In no certain order, you can supposedly play as: Kelly-087, Fred-104, Linda-058, Jerome-092, Alice-130, Douglas-042, Sarah Palmer, Jameson Locke, Edward Buck, Holly Tanaka, Olympia Vale, The Arbiter, Atriox, and Let ‘Volir.

The vast majority of those I could believe. Kelly, Fred, and Linda were originally from the books, Master Chief’s personal team known as Blue Team, and they were introduced into the games in Halo 5: Guardians. Locke, Tanaka, Buck, and Vale form Fireteam Osiris from Halo 5: Guardians. So far so good all faces you would expect to see in a sequel to Halo 5, well, with one small problem. In the novel Halo: Bad Blood, Buck leaves Fireteam Osiris and reforms Alpha-Nine with his former teammates Micky, Dutch, and Romeo. His inclusion is an odd one as, even though it makes sense for Alpha-Nine to be with everyone else, the actor who plays Buck, Nathan Fillion, is actively engaged in the production of a TV series and thus he would have a difficult schedule to work with. And unlike with Locke where they simply replaced the voice of Mike Colter with that of Ike Amadi, that wouldn’t fly with Buck whose personality and charm is inextricably linked with the actor that portrays him. It’s possible, but I personally find it a tad unlikely. Palmer, being the command of the UNSC Infinity’s Spartan fireteams, also makes sense to be present. Past that however is where it gets both interesting and into unbelievable territory, because it claims you play as..

Advertisement

The Brute leader of the Banished forces, Atriox.



Advertisement

Elite Mercenary Shipmaster Let ‘Volir, allied with the Banished.

Advertisement

And lastly the Arbiter, Thel ‘Vadam, leader of the Swords of Sanghelios and a familiar face to many Halo fans.

Out of these three, the Arbiter is the most believable due to his status as a fan favorite and importance to the Halo universe at large, even though his status in the novels post-Halo 5 has his staying behind on his homeworld to tend to his people. Atriox, if true, would be the first playable Brute in the entire franchise, but he doesn’t make much sense as he’s an antagonist that was introduced in Halo Wars 2 alongside Let ‘Volir who is not particularly important. Why they would receive playable side missions is beyond me unless the story forces an alliance, and even then only Atriox would make sense. Of course the other playable additions that go with them are Jerome, Alice, and Douglas, the Spartan-II’s that comprise Red Team last seen on the Ark alongside the Spirit of Fire in Halo Wars 2. They would be cool to play as, but playing as anyone other than Jerome would feel excessive as neither Alice nor Douglas are particularly interesting or noteworthy. But speaking of Halo Wars 2 characters, that brings us to the next point that the rumor makes: Campaign Locations.

Advertisement

According to the rumor, we’ll be visiting many different locations which include: Installation 07, Installation 09(Also referred to by fans as Installation 04C. Introduced in Halo Wars 2 and was presumably seen in Halo 5's legendary ending.), The Ark, Earth, Reach, and a mystery location the leaker refused to spoil. Visiting Installation’s 07 and 09 makes perfect sense since they’ve both been teased in the lead-up to Halo Infinite. With connections to Halo Wars 2, going to the Ark at some point also makes sense and this is backed up by multiple Halo Infinite toys, both officially unveiled and leaked, showing an Elite Mercenary, Brute Commander, Banished Hunter, and Brute’s with Banished color scheme. Earth only makes sense if you believe that the story will go to the Ark and the Banished will play a role. Why? Because the Portal to the Ark is on Earth. Sure, you can use FTL travel to get there, but it will take a lot longer. Problem is, the portal shut down, so it would need to be reactivated. We’ll get to that later. And the second to last location mentioned is Reach. This is an oddball because Reach is a ball of molten glass at this point. Chief and Blue Team visited what remains of the planet in the intro and outro scenes for Fall of Reach: The Animated Series, and they will return to it again post-Halo 5 in the upcoming novel Halo: Shadows of Reach to retrieve something of critical importance left in Doctor Halsey’s lab in Castle Base which may be the only thing that can stop Cortana’s reign of terror. It only makes sense to return to it in the game if this rumor is accurate, and we’ll get to that right now.

Advertisement

When it comes to the story of Halo Infinite, the leaker is somewhat vague, but also gives a decent amount of details mainly pertaining to what I assume is the latter half of the game. Chief defeats Cortana and manages to put her back to normal. However, her conquest of the galaxy has made it highly unstable and caused civil wars across the galaxy that cannot be stopped. In the end she suggests a plan with no do-overs: Use a Forerunner device at the Ark to not only trigger the firing of the entire Halo Array, but also send her back in time to her creation. Their plan succeeds and Cortana is sent back to meet her past self with whom she merges with and warns both Halsey and the UNSC on Reach of its impending fall. The UNSC mounts a defense against the Covenant invasion and succeeds in fending them off, saving the planet unlike in the timeline Cortana came from where it was completely destroyed. Thel ‘Vadam, the Elite who would become Arbiter, turns on the Covenant like he did before, Spartan-III Noble Team survives the Battle of Reach, and the Human-Covenant War is ended prematurely before the first Halo is ever discovered. The game would then cut to an end scene showing a Halo ring and the sounds of the Flood and Gravemind.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, that sounds ridiculously insane, and I completely agree. At first I completely dismissed it because it made no sense... at first glance. However, time travel is not a new concept for the Halo series. In the novel Halo: First Strike which bridged the gap between Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2, Chief and company discover a Forerunner crystal which messes with Slipspace, sending them backwards in time by a few weeks to just after the Fall of Reach. This is completely accidental, but it allows them to rescue Blue Team, Doctor Halsey, and a few other Spartan-II survivors(Who all promptly die over the course of the story except for one who then dies in Ghosts of Onyx.). This facet of the crystal is never explored again even with it distorting Slipspace again upon their departure from the planet. It is then subsequently destroyed. However, where there is one, there can always be more, or even a refined Forerunner device that uses this type of crystal.



Advertisement

There’s also a hidden line of audio in the E3 2019 Halo Infinite trailer. It has Cortana, with seemingly no memories of anything that has happened in the story up to this point, finding something resembling a part of herself. You can listen to it in full here:



Up until now there have been numerous theories as to what this could be implying. The most popular was the “Fragmented Cortana” theory, where somehow, some way, Cortana is fractured into multiple pieces and Chief finds one that is essentially amnesiac and indistinguishable from herself in Halo: Combat Evolved, and they track down her fragments to piece her back together again. While this was the prevailing theory, it did not make many people happy even as a suggestion because it implied that Cortana would get some kind of redemption arc and not be confronted as the villain she has been set up to be.

Advertisement

This audio, now paired with this new rumor, makes more sense than it ever did. This Cortana sounds so much younger, which still makes the Reach or CE comparison apt, but the fragment she’s talking about, or what she believes to be a fragment, could very well be the future Cortana who traveled back to the past and this is their meeting.

But to ultimately make this make sense, I have to put it in context by essentially spinning a fan fiction yarn. This rumor could very much still be fake. Hopefully it won’t be too long until we find out, but right now I’m bored as sin so hear me out on this, using this rumor as a basis.

Advertisement

Part 1: Installation 07



Advertisement

The game will begin on Installation 07, the last ring in the original Halo Array and the oldest. The hole in the ring was caused by the destruction of the UNSC Infinity which had been pursued by Cortana’s Created. The destruction jettisoned Master Chief into space where he floated in a sort of stasis mode for an undisclosed period of time before being found and resuscitated by Echo-216 who flies him back to the ring.

On the rings surface, what remains of the UNSC Infinity’s crew have scattered across the ring, scavenging for supplies and trying to survive with what they have left while fighting against the Created. As Chief and company explore the ring, they come across Flood Proto-Graveminds and other specimens in suspended animation, as well as terminals detailing the Didacts conversations with the being known as the Primordial, the last living Precursor, an interdimensional race that created all life in the galaxy before being hunted to extinction by their creations: The Forerunners. Chief also finds the remains of an Ancient Human civilization on the ring, the same ones that the Didact composed to form his Promethean army. The setting of Installation 07 is used primarily to be a giant lore dump for information that will be relevant later. Whether or not Cortana is present in this section of the story is up for debate, but at some point Chief and presumably Echo-216 will leave for their next location...

Advertisement

Part 2: Installation 09(O4C)



Advertisement

Cortana is in complete control of Installation 09 after forcefully pulling it out of Slipspace following its departure from the Ark en route to the Soell System, the original location of Installation 04. Chief and Echo-216 arrive here in pursuit of Cortana. They fight across the ring until, finally, they confront Cortana in the rings control room. The ring, being largely identical to the original it’s intended to replace, carries a lot of nostalgia into these scenes. Chief somehow manages to subdue Cortana and puts her onto his AI data chip which contains a program that rebuilds her, turning her back into her old self and her rampancy still cured. Freed from her own madness, Cortana reveals what she really learned in the Domain: The Flood are returning as told to the Forerunners 100,000 years ago. The outbreak from 2552 was an accident, a small scale infestation. This is the true test that the Primordial, the driving intelligence behind the Flood hivemind, has been plotting all these centuries. And the galaxy is wholly unprepared to face these trials. Due to her actions, the galaxy has fallen into chaos and civil war, and with the UNSC and Swords of Sanghelios significantly weakened from fighting the Created, they are powerless to stop it.

Professor Anders, who was aboard the ring during its transit from the Ark, shows herself and explains the situation back on the Ark. Cortana, having an epiphany, comes up with a one in a million plan: Secure a Forerunner Slipspace Crystal like the one they found on Reach back in 2552, travel to the Ark, and use it to go back in time to prevent all of this from happening and form a stronger united galaxy to stand against the Flood threat when it arrives. It will come at a cost though: The galaxy in this time will be annihilated as the Halo’s also have to be fired. Chief decides that there is no other choice, it’s the only chance they have.

Advertisement

Part 3: Mystery Location



Advertisement

Chief, Cortana, Ech0-216, and Professor Anders head to [Insert Location Name Here] to retrieve a Forerunner tool constructed with a Slipspace Crystal. They succeed, and proceed to the only place capable of getting them to the Ark before it’s too late.

Part 4: Earth



Advertisement

When Chief and the others arrive at Earth, they find it still occupied by remnants of the Created. They fight their way through Voi and the ruins of New Mombasa to the vast Forerunner complex beneath the portal. It is here that Anders and Cortana are able to reactivate the portal, re-establishing its link to the Ark. They then proceed through the Portal.

Part 5: The Ark



Advertisement

Upon arriving at the Ark, they find the Banished and Spirit of Fire still locked in combat, but the fight is nearing its end. Chief fights his way through the Banished to link up with the Spirit of Fire, reuniting with Red Team along the way. With the Banished controlling the very location Chief must go, they prepare to fight Atriox and what remains of his army, but the Created have pursued them through the Portal and begin attacking both sides. The Banished form an uneasy alliance with the Spirit of Fire to fight the Created who have seized the Ark’s control room. They succeed and arrive at their final destination. Their plan hinges on its success. The device they recovered is linked up to the Ark’s terminal and activated, and the rings are subsequently fired. As the waves overlap, destroying every organic being it touches, Chief says a final goodbye to Cortana. Because Installation 09 didn’t reach its destination, the Ark is now in range of the Array, and it washes over the Ark killing everyone it, Chief included.

Part 6: Reach



Advertisement

Sent approximately 12 years into the past to 2549, Cortana arrives on Reach. Her past self, which has just been created, meets her, mistaking her for a fragment. Future Cortana reveals her true nature and merges with Past Cortana, imparting all of her memories and knowledge to the fledgling AI. She then proceeds to convince Halsey of who she is and what lies ahead, and in turn, warns the UNSC of what is to come. In 2552, Cortana is paired with John-117, the Master Chief, just as she had been before, except this time it was for battle. They fight alongside familiar faces such as Captain Keyes, Johnson, Blue Team, all of the other Spartan-II’s who are now alive again, and Noble Team(Noble Six aka Spartan-B312 included). Together with the UNSC they fight back Supreme Commander Thel ‘Vadam’s Fleet of Particular Justice, saving the planet, while also speaking with him and convincing him of Cortana’s tale. With his influence as Supreme Commander, his entire fleet falls in line and allies themselves with the UNSC. With one of their most powerful and large fleets turned on them, The Covenant is no longer able to continue fighting their war of genocide. Together they prepare for the future threat of the Flood.

_______________________________________________

And that’s all I have. Based on what little information we have, coupled with all that this rumor purports to reveal, this is what I could come up with as the possible story of Halo Infinite. The leak could turn out to be entirely false, as a lot often do. Or it could turn out to be similar, but not the same as what I concocted based on scraps. But if this is truly the way the story is going to go, then it’s going to have to be told extremely well for me, let alone many others, to accept. After all, if this story ends up being accurate, 343 Industries is essentially pressing the reset button on the Halo universe as we know it. It’s not a hard reboot, as Infinite is still a sequel, and even in the end it’s still a continuation of the story. The “Infinite” subtitle refers to this time loop that brings the characters back to where we originally started, except with events playing out differently and charting a new course for the future.

Advertisement

I admit, I was nervous about where the story was going after Halo 5. They had screwed up so much that I just couldn’t see how they could move the story forward. But this solution right here, if it’s true, could be just the thing the story needed. Resetting it, but keeping all the major players while tying up what narrative loose ends were still left from Halo Wars. If they handle it right, there could be a lot of emotional moments and the future of the series could finally look bright. I just hope that either I’m not wrong, or that the plot as a whole is wrong, but still good. Only time will tell, and hopefully the next trailer answers more questions than it raises.

