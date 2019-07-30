Aikage, Dark Aether, devourbooks, Tamales y Atole, Sir Hippo, The Geek Empress, and xMetalWolf. You are the seven individuals who rose to the challenge of writing 60 articles a day. Whether you met the full 60 or just wrote a few, I want you to know I’m proud of you.

I’ll have full, more in-depth congratulations for each of you in the coming days. But for now, I just want you all to know how humbled I am that you all take time out of your busy lives to come together for this event. It truly inspires me, and although I wasn’t able to contribute as much as I wanted to, I loved seeing everything you all put out. Keep at it, but take a break first! You deserve it!