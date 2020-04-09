I'm taking a break

I miscalculated.

Like many, I thought I would have all the time in the world to play video games and write about them. Since I was going to be home all the time due to the pandemic, I figured I’d have the time.

I was wrong.

Even though it doesn’t feel like it, school continues. Assignments are still due. Exams still take place. It might be a little easier, and it might take a little less time, but when I add the additional time and energy it takes to simply exist in a time where everything is changing and nothing is certain, not much time is left.

So I’ve made the decision to withdraw from SixTAY Days of Writing, at least for now. Only a few days in, I realized it was becoming a source of stress rather than refuge.

For the two participating in the event, Future and DisturbedShadow, I encourage you both to continue making posts as long as you still want to. If you’re interested, we can discuss replanning the event to start over later, possibly at the usual dates from June 1 to July 30, but if you want I’m more than happy to have it continue until May 31.

In one draft of this, I was a lot more self-deprecating . I contemplated how others who seemingly deal with more struggles and responsibilities than I do are seemingly able to accomplish more than me. But in my experience, that line of thought isn’t productive. I’m making a decision that’s right for me. Other people will, hopefully, make decisions that are right for them.

I hope you’re all taking care of yourselves and staying safe. Let me know if you ever want to talk.