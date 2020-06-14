Indie Games To Look Out For From Guerrilla Collective

I just watched a segment of the Summer Games Fest that was absolutely packed with epic looking indie games, so I thought I’d double up on my posts today with a list of the ones I liked.



Star Renegades

This one had a really good ‘90s anime inspired trailer, and is a strategy RPG, set in a highly futuristic world complete with powered exosuits. Exciting stuff!

The release date on Steam is just 2020, though, but probably we can expect this game soon.

Calico

This one is one of the strangest games I have seen in a while, and while I can’t make out what the point of it is, it looks really interesting and weird. Most of the trailer is a girl prancing around with a cat, then riding a giant cat. Cats.

This one is set for release in Fall 2o20.

Nuts

Continuing the theme of colorful, somewhat surreal games, Nuts is an adventure in squirrel surveillance and looks charming, those squirrels are definitely up to something though . The voice acting sounds quite good, which can’t be said for all the games I saw unfortunately.

Release date set for 2021.

Almighty: Kill Your Gods

Almighty looked a lot more ambitious than the other games I had seen up until that point , appearing to have deep multiplayer systems and an exciting battle system. I was sort of meh on this one until I saw some of the abilities and battles, as well as the monsters you have to fight, looking like a very open and fast-paced battle system that I’m excited to try out.

Planned release date - Coming Soon? Okay. Well, it looks interesting so let’ s keep an eye on it.

Minute Of Islands

The visuals in this one evoke Adventure Time interspersed with some of Felix Colgrave’s work, this puzzle platformer puts you in the shoes of Mo as she explores the strange hand-drawn landscape.

As an artist, I appreciate the effort that goes into this kind of work and will definitely be picking this one up.

Release date - 2020

Paradise Killer

A murder mystery set in a world that is so over the top, imagine if you took Phoenix Wright and replaced all the characters with characters from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Release date - Get ready to breathe life back into Paradise (it literally says that, go look!)

Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse

I didn’t know about this one, but it was apparently announced a few months ago. The sadistic humor of C&H brought to life in a video game, putting you in the shoes of a high schooler trying to find a date to the prom in the apocalypse.

Part 1 release Summer 2020. I won’t get it, since I don’t buy episodic games on principle, that’s like going to Burger King and them telling you that you can have your fries now but have to wait a few weeks until you can have the burger, and the analogy works because BK is about as healthy as C&H’s humor.

Popup Dungeon

One for the DnD fans among us, this game has some attractive visuals evocative of Minecraft, but also Paper Mario with it’s pop-up book aesthetic. IT seems to have some deckbuildding mechanics, but apparently you can make anything so that’s cool.

One Step From Eden

I am not usually a fan of deckbuilding games unless they are physical card based, but this appears to be fun mashup of deckbuilding and real-time action/strategy gameplay. The visuals are colorful and fluid, so this is another one I want to try out.

This one was released a couple of months ago, but still is a new discovery for me, and might be for you, too.

Skate Bird

Last, but not least, you’ve probably heard of it, Skate Bird!

A love-letter to the skating games of the ‘90s that’s been in development probably since long before Activision greenlighted the remaster of THPS 1+2, and is scheduled for release early 2021,

This will be a day one purchase for me, I think! I loved the Tony Hawk’s and Street Skater series growing up, and as the developer says in the trailer I just watched, they just sort of stopped existing which is why he decided to make one. I’d much rather play as a cute little bird wearing a thimble as a hat than as any of the professional skaters, no offense to them, since I will be interested in the Tony Hawk’s remaster as well.

Are there any you saw that I missed? Which indie games are you excited for? Is E3 dead? All these questions and more in the comments!