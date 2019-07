It’s gaming season (soon)! Reminder: If you’d like to review a game using the TAY Review system*, check out the guidelines and FAQ and find the most recent assets here. The sign up sheet is accessible here. Don’t forget to click on the tabs for each system, and games must have a solid release date before signing up.



*The TAY Review system is not mandatory and you can review games in your own style and however you like. This system is open for anyone to use, if you so choose.