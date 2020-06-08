Join Me On My Stream While I Draw!

WIP Illustration : ME! ( ME! )

Whats up guys! I’m busy drawing what I hope will become my very own comic and have decided to stream while I’m doing that, so if you feel like coming over to say Hi I’d be really happy to hear your opinions on my work. So come on over and listen to some tunes, have a chat, I’ll be there probably most of the evening with a few short breaks in between.

Advertisement

I’ll probably be online 30 min to an hour after posting this, and may decide to play some games instead.

Shout-out to T he Geek Empress, who’s inspired me to tell my story and put it out there with her game, Kaiju Crush, which I’d encourage anyone reading this to support . It’s got a really unique and interesting premise, a giant moster girl dating sim is not the kind of game you play every day.

Advertisement

It’s not easy putting oneself out there, but hopefully it will be worthwhile!