Join TAY On Their New Space: www.TAY2.org

Screenshot : TAY Community

Hello! If you’ve stumbled upon us and wondering where we’re headed next now that this Kinja space is being shut down, please bookmark: www.tay2.org

We’re moving the Talk Amongst Yourselves community to that new location. We’ll be hosting our forums, talking about games, and all the good stuff you’ve read from us over the years in this new place.

You can also join us on our Discord:

Or follow us on Twitter: @kotayku

And, again, the new website: https://www.tay2.org/

Thank you all for reading these past 8 years, and we hope you’ll continue!