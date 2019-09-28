Kaiju Crush Demo Now Live!

After a year and a half’s work, the beta version of Kaiju Crush is now available on itch.io

Download it here:



And let me know what you think of it. I’d like to thank everyone here and at the Discord for their input and suggestions, and a big giant thanks to Scully for doing the game’s music.

For those unfamiliar with the project, Kaiju Crush is a visual novel style game where the player character must romance one of four giant monster ladies in order to prevent the city and world from being destroyed. It’s 100% silly fun, so I hope you check it out and enjoy it.

