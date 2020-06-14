Let's Draw: Pyramid Head! (Video)

What’s up TAY, I hope you are all having a nice and relaxing Sunday. I got a nasty fright when my dog went for the cat, and I’m mad at him for doing so, but otherwise, I’m fine, thank you for asking!

For those of you who missed it, after hanging out in a cool Silent Hill world in VR Chat, I drew Pyramid Head on livestream the other day. I took 3 hours of footage, sped it up 20 times and trimmed the fat so you can enjoy 3 hours of work in just under 15 minutes!

Let me know what you think of my work, and let me know if you have any tips for me. I’m no professional, by any means! Also, feel free to request something in the comments!