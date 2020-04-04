Memorable Video Game Music: Chrono Cross

The Chrono series hasn’t seen a game in nearly 20 years, and the last game, Chrono Cross, left some fans wanting. The music was a treat, though!

I recommend headphones if you plan to get an optimal audio experience, I can’t begin to emphasize the greatness of this particular OST. I would even go so far as to say, it is the greatest video game OST of all time. (haha)



Squaresoft, as Sqare Enix was known back then, had mastered the art of melding video games together with music, to create uniquely memorable experiences.

The power of a catchy, well written piece of music is underestimated by almost every videogame company known to man. Square was not among them, and stood head and shoulders above just about everyone else.

Chrono Cross was a pretty tragic game, depressing even, ever brooding and this shows in it’s music. The pieces are laden with emotion

Dreams of the Shore Near Another World

This song evokes a sort of sadness, a longing, a feeling that is real but not well understood. It’s like an emptiness - a loss, a nostalgia for something you aren’t even sure exists.

Home Arni Village

This song has the warmth of a hometown, is pleasant yet slightly dreamy as if nothing can ever go wrong. Things are great, just the way they are. As the player interacts with the world, this song evokes a feeling of attachment to Arni Village as it is, the people, the places. Leena, the protagonist’s childhood friend and probably love interest as well. The game lays it on thick here, in the idyllic village of Arni nothing can go wrong.



Another Arni

You can feel the atmosphere changing in this arrangement, as the game asks - “What would the world be like, if you didn’t exist?” as you explore your home village, that isn’t your home village. This was a unique moment. I don’t think at that point I had ever questioned my own existence, and I feel certain in saying that experience moved me quite deeply all those years ago. Has a game ever made you question your existence before?

Your house isn’t your house anymore. Your best friend has no idea who you are, people say strange things. I had named Leena after my crush, and it is oh-so-easy to project oneself onto the silent protagonist. I felt a little heartbroken when the dialogue played out, she didn’t know who I was.



Ephemeral Memory

“If you try and go against réalité... Réalité will surely crush you. Réalité will kill you. And réalité will continue to go on az if not’ing ever happened... From yesterday to today, and from today to tomorrow. Réalité marchez on... Leaving your crushed body behind...” -Harle *

Just Listen to this. It’s probably one of the saddest songs in the game. In my mind, this song evokes the Majula theme in Dark Souls II, bereft of all hope.

Zelbess

This is a game of contrasts. This fun, funky tune accompanies your adventures on the eponymous ship, named after the Captain’s dead wife.

Magical Dreamers- The Wind, The Stars, The Waves

Basically some powerful guitar melodies, an empowering song. We gat this. Complete with the groovy bass.

Radical Dreamers - Unstolen Jewel

Man, the feels! pleasant enough to start off with. The song, lyrically, seems to be about transience, and longing.** A recurring theme in this particular game, as well as a reference to the text based gaiden of the same title, which is something of a midquel between the Chrono games, yet may or may not be regarded as canon, depending on who you ask.

Orphan Of Flame

This is what a tragedy unfolding infront of your eyes sounds like. And all you can do is watch. Or, in this case, listen.



The Girl Who Stole The Stars

Are there any songs in this game that aren’t heart-wrenchingly sad??

Drowned Valley

Here, finally, something that isn’t on the feels train. This song evokes a sense of purpose, a complex arrangement.



*Found in the YT comments, quite appropriate.

**Source: http://www.animelyrics.com/game/chcross/chcrrd.htm

So, what are your most memorable video game songs? Hit me up in the comments and let’s talk all about video game music!