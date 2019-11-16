Miyajima Reiji: Mangaka Daily Life

Miyajima Reiji

Author of Kanajo, Okarishimasu (彼女、お借りします/ Rent-A-Girlfriend) shows his work life. It’s the middle of the week so the work schedule is at its the most intense moment but it doesn’t feel that way...Because of his speed, he’s able to have a relaxed environment and obtain 7 hours of sleep. And unlike many mangaka offices, the entire place is so clean and aesthetically pleasing to the eye!



Video Creator: Paolo fromTokyo, a Filipino American immigrant living in Japan for over 15 years. His youtube channel is one of the more detailed guides on Japan and often emphasizes the local cuisine.

