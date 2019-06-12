Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

While E3 isn’t quite over yet, all of the major press conferences have come and gone, including the after shows like Nintendo Treehouse and Inside Xbox. You’re unlikely to see anymore major announcements from publishers. At the very least, I’ve seen all that I need to see, and while a good chunk of what I hoped to see didn’t happen, I still got a lot of good trailers. So, here are the games that impressed me at this years E3!

1) Halo Infinite



Publisher: Microsoft/Xbox Game Studios

Developer: 343 Industries & SkyBox Labs(PC)

Platforms: Xbox One, Project Scarlett(Next-Gen Xbox), PC

Release Date: Holiday 2020

Anyone that knows me knows that I’m a huge Halo fan, have been since I was five years old back when Combat Evolved launched on the original Xbox. I’ve stuck with the series through all its ups and downs and while I was beginning to have doubts about the future of Halo’s story, the new trailer for Halo 6 aka Halo Infinite pushed all of my doubts away. This trailer felt like a proof of concept, that 343 Industries has assembled the right team to make a game that truly feels like Halo. From the designs, to the atmosphere, to the music, it all felt like Halo. They even through in an added emotional edge that already endeared me to this new character who they’ve said will be a prominent character in the game. It may be a long time before we see Halo Infinite again(343 Industries suggested we might not see it again until E3 2020.), but this trailer has shown me that they’re really trying to get it right this time.

2) Final Fantasy VII Remake



Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Platform: PlayStation 4

Release Date: March 3rd, 2020

We’ve waited a long time for this game, and Square obviously planned for it to be out sooner, but considering what we’re getting, I’d honestly say the development reset was for the best. The character designs are faithful yet modern, the graphics are gorgeous, the gameplay looks amazing, it just seems to be coming together beautifully. And while it is upsetting that this is only part one of the remake, stretching what originally accounted for the first 10% of the original game(And which spanned between 5 to 10 hours depending on how you played it.) into a presumably 4o to 60 hour story has my curiosity. Midgar is an iconic location and getting to explroe a lot more of it and spend more time with the members of Avalanche is certainly an enticing thought. Perhaps they went too big with this one section, but only time will tell. All I know is that this trailer got me super hyped.

3) Tales of Arise



Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: Bandai Namco

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: 2020

I admit that I haven’t played many Tales games. I’ve played Graces F and loved it, I watched Tales of Vesperia: First Strike and loved it, and I’ve loved what I’ve played of Tales of Xillia, but that’s where my experience with the series ends. However, I’ll definitely be picking it back up for this game. The gorgeous graphics, great character design, and fantastic score(so far) have me hooked.

4) Cyberpunk 2077



Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: April 16th, 2020

I love cyberpunk settings, I love dystopian futures, I love sci-fi in general, I love RPG’s and first person action games. So yeah, Cyberpunk 2077 has ticked a lot of checkboxes for me and I couldn’t be any more excited for this game. Keanu Reeves is really just icing on the cake for me, and the recent announcement of ray tracing coming to the PC version of the game just solidified my PC upgrade plans.

5) Watch Dogs: Legion



Publisher: UbiSoft

Developer: UbiSoft

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: March 6th, 2020

I’ve always liked Watch Dogs. The idea of hacking into all sorts of things and using them to your advantage adding a new layer of gameplay opportunities on top of the GTA-esque sandbox. The previous two games didn’t disappoint me. Legion looks to be extremely ambitious and I don’t really care how unrealistic it’s portrayal of a post-brexit London might be. It’s doing something very interesting and I’m willing to give it a go and see how it ultimately pans out.

6) Ghostwire: Tokyo



Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: TBA

Bethesda’s conference was honestly a bummer for me. I wasn’t remotely interested in anything they showed until this, and then after this all I cared about was Doom Eternal. But this game really caught my eye because it just looked so interesting. Like, we didn’t see any gameplay whatsoever, but just this trailer gave me enough of an idea that it has my attention. Plus the presenter was great so that’s a bonus.

7) Doom Eternal



Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Id Software

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: November 22nd, 2019

If I have to explain why I like Doom and why I’m excited for Doom Eternal, then you’re probably not a Doom fan.

8) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel



Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: TBA

I spent two weeks playing Breath of the Wild when it first launched. I enjoyed the game so much that the anticipation for what comes next has been excruciating, and this first tease of the sequel has me very excited. It’s dark, and I like dark. Zelda has short hair, and she looks great. Enough said. Can’t wait to see more.

9) Fire Emblem: Three Houses



Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Intelligent Systems

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: July 26th, 2019

I was already sold on this game from the moment it was officially revealed. Even the Hogwarts angle didn’t deter me from wanting to play this game. This new story trailer opens up an entirely new and serious dynamic to the game that makes me all the more excited to get my hands on it.

10) Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2



Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Developer: Hardsuit Labs

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: Q1 2020

I haven’t played the original Bloodlines, it’s on my to do list. But this sequel looks visually stunning and I’ve been dying for a real vampire game. Vampyr had a lot going for it, but the combat wasn’t one of those things. Bloodlines 2 looks to be doing everything right so far so it has my attention. The ray tracing support on PC certainly helps sell it to me and helps justify the cost of a 2080 Ti.

11) The Outer Worlds



Publisher: Private Division

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: October 25th, 2019

I feel like the concept of “open world RPG’s where your choices ACTUALLY matter” was the new “in” thing this year. And I’m perfectly okay with that. The Outer Worlds looks like a ton of fun even if it may not be the longest game ever made.

Honorable Mentions:



- Ori and the Will of the Wisps

- Luigi’s Mansion 3

- Phantasy Star Online 2

- Gears 5

- Destroy All Humans

- Astral Chain

- No More Heroes 3

- Roller Champions

- Elden Ring

- Daemon x Machina

