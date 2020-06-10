My Video Game Backlog

Over the course of the pandemic, I’ve been using my spare time to compile a list of and go through my gaming backlog. I thought I’d share that list, because why not?

First, my rules for dealing with my backlog:

Prioritize games on the “Backlog” list before new games. Only purchase games in series/from publishers you already know you like. Only purchase a new (to you) game in a series after you’ve finished (or DNFed/put on the “To Sell/Delete” list) the other entries in that series already on the “Backlog” list. Don’t give in to hype. When you complete a game on the “Backlog” list , it gets removed from the list. Remember: Gaming is meant to be fun. It isn’t your job. If you find yourself finishing a game for reasons other than having fun, stop.

Advertisement

Now for the Backlog list itself:

Backlog

DQ IV DQ V DQ VI DQ VII DQ VIII Persona 5 R Persona 2: Innocent Sin Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Catherine: Full Body SMT IV: Apocalypse SMT: Strange Journey Redux Fire Emblem: Three Houses Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Final Fantasy IV: The After Years Final Fantasy X-2 Final Fantasy Tactics A2 Vagrant Story Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together Romancing Saga 3 LoZ Oracle games Hyrule Warriors DE Paper Mario Super Mario RPG Luigi’s Mansion Tales of Symphonia Tales of the Abyss Tales of Graces F Tales of Xillia Earthbound Mother 3 Super Metroid Metroid Fusion Grandia 1 Grandia 2 Suikoden Suikoden 2 Trails in the Sky Trails in the Sky SC Ni No Kuni II Skyrim Xenogears Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Ico VA11-HALL-A Atelier Ryza Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth

A couple of other, related lists:

Games in Japanese (mainly for language study)

Persona 2: Eternal Punishment (PSP) Persona 5 Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Persona Q2 Catherine: Full Body ( PS Vita) DQ XI (3DS) Final Fantasy III (FMC) Tales of Innocence R Pokémon Green Version Yokai Watch WarioWare Gold

Games Owned for Collection Purposes (that I don’t plan on finishing)

SEGA Genesis Collection Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World Tales of Xillia 2 Tales of Hearts R Tales of Zestiria Baten Kaitos Baten Kaitos Origins SMT: Nocturne Persona 4 Arena/Ultimax Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones Nier: Gestalt Crash N’Sane Trilogy Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Other Editions I’ve Yet To Finish of Games I’ve Already Finished

FF XII: The Zodiac Age Xenoblade Chronicles DE Trials of Mana (remake) FF VIII Remastered LoZ: Twilight Princess HD Pokémon Yellow Version

Games Yet To Come

Tales of Arise Bravely Default 2 Nier: Replicant

So, there you have it. That’s my backlog of games I have yet to finish (with other lists added for fun). See anything in common? Do you have similar tastes in gaming? Talk about it below!