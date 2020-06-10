My Video Game Backlog

Over the course of the pandemic, I’ve been using my spare time to compile a list of and go through my gaming backlog. I thought I’d share that list, because why not?
First, my rules for dealing with my backlog:
- Prioritize games on the “Backlog” list before new games.
- Only purchase games in series/from publishers you already know you like.
- Only purchase a new (to you) game in a series after you’ve finished (or DNFed/put on the “To Sell/Delete” list) the other entries in that series already on the “Backlog” list.
- Don’t give in to hype.
- When you complete a game on the “Backlog” list, it gets removed from the list.
- Remember: Gaming is meant to be fun. It isn’t your job. If you find yourself finishing a game for reasons other than having fun, stop.
Now for the Backlog list itself:
Backlog
- DQ IV
- DQ V
- DQ VI
- DQ VII
- DQ VIII
- Persona 5 R
- Persona 2: Innocent Sin
- Persona 2: Eternal Punishment
- Catherine: Full Body
- SMT IV: Apocalypse
- SMT: Strange Journey Redux
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE
- Final Fantasy IV: The After Years
- Final Fantasy X-2
- Final Fantasy Tactics A2
- Vagrant Story
- Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together
- Romancing Saga 3
- LoZ Oracle games
- Hyrule Warriors DE
- Paper Mario
- Super Mario RPG
- Luigi’s Mansion
- Tales of Symphonia
- Tales of the Abyss
- Tales of Graces F
- Tales of Xillia
- Earthbound
- Mother 3
- Super Metroid
- Metroid Fusion
- Grandia 1
- Grandia 2
- Suikoden
- Suikoden 2
- Trails in the Sky
- Trails in the Sky SC
- Ni No Kuni II
- Skyrim
- Xenogears
- Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
- Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Ico
- VA11-HALL-A
- Atelier Ryza
- Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth
A couple of other, related lists:
Games in Japanese (mainly for language study)
- Persona 2: Eternal Punishment (PSP)
- Persona 5
- Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night
- Persona 5: Dancing Star Night
- Persona Q2
- Catherine: Full Body (PS Vita)
- DQ XI (3DS)
- Final Fantasy III (FMC)
- Tales of Innocence R
- Pokémon Green Version
- Yokai Watch
- WarioWare Gold
Games Owned for Collection Purposes (that I don’t plan on finishing)
- SEGA Genesis Collection
- Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World
- Tales of Xillia 2
- Tales of Hearts R
- Tales of Zestiria
- Baten Kaitos
- Baten Kaitos Origins
- SMT: Nocturne
- Persona 4 Arena/Ultimax
- Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones
- Nier: Gestalt
- Crash N’Sane Trilogy
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Other Editions I’ve Yet To Finish of Games I’ve Already Finished
- FF XII: The Zodiac Age
- Xenoblade Chronicles DE
- Trials of Mana (remake)
- FF VIII Remastered
- LoZ: Twilight Princess HD
- Pokémon Yellow Version
Games Yet To Come
- Tales of Arise
- Bravely Default 2
- Nier: Replicant
So, there you have it. That’s my backlog of games I have yet to finish (with other lists added for fun). See anything in common? Do you have similar tastes in gaming? Talk about it below!