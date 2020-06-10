I'm really feeling it!
My Video Game Backlog

Over the course of the pandemic, I’ve been using my spare time to compile a list of and go through my gaming backlog. I thought I’d share that list, because why not?

First, my rules for dealing with my backlog:

  1. Prioritize games on the “Backlog” list before new games.
  2. Only purchase games in series/from publishers you already know you like.
  3. Only purchase a new (to you) game in a series after you’ve finished (or DNFed/put on the “To Sell/Delete” list) the other entries in that series already on the “Backlog” list.
  4. Don’t give in to hype.
  5. When you complete a game on the “Backlog” list, it gets removed from the list.
  6. Remember: Gaming is meant to be fun. It isn’t your job. If you find yourself finishing a game for reasons other than having fun, stop.
Now for the Backlog list itself:

Backlog

  1. DQ IV
  2. DQ V
  3. DQ VI
  4. DQ VII
  5. DQ VIII
  6. Persona 5 R
  7. Persona 2: Innocent Sin
  8. Persona 2: Eternal Punishment
  9. Catherine: Full Body
  10. SMT IV: Apocalypse
  11. SMT: Strange Journey Redux
  12. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  13. Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE
  14. Final Fantasy IV: The After Years
  15. Final Fantasy X-2
  16. Final Fantasy Tactics A2
  17. Vagrant Story
  18. Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together
  19. Romancing Saga 3
  20. LoZ Oracle games
  21. Hyrule Warriors DE
  22. Paper Mario
  23. Super Mario RPG
  24. Luigi’s Mansion
  25. Tales of Symphonia
  26. Tales of the Abyss
  27. Tales of Graces F
  28. Tales of Xillia
  29. Earthbound
  30. Mother 3
  31. Super Metroid
  32. Metroid Fusion
  33. Grandia 1
  34. Grandia 2
  35. Suikoden
  36. Suikoden 2
  37. Trails in the Sky
  38. Trails in the Sky SC
  39. Ni No Kuni II
  40. Skyrim
  41. Xenogears
  42. Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
  43. Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness
  44. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
  45. Ico
  46. VA11-HALL-A
  47. Atelier Ryza
  48. Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth

A couple of other, related lists:

Games in Japanese (mainly for language study)

  1. Persona 2: Eternal Punishment (PSP)
  2. Persona 5
  3. Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night
  4. Persona 5: Dancing Star Night
  5. Persona Q2
  6. Catherine: Full Body (PS Vita)
  7. DQ XI (3DS)
  8. Final Fantasy III (FMC)
  9. Tales of Innocence R
  10. Pokémon Green Version
  11. Yokai Watch
  12. WarioWare Gold

Games Owned for Collection Purposes (that I don’t plan on finishing)

  1. SEGA Genesis Collection
  2. Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World
  3. Tales of Xillia 2
  4. Tales of Hearts R
  5. Tales of Zestiria
  6. Baten Kaitos
  7. Baten Kaitos Origins
  8. SMT: Nocturne
  9. Persona 4 Arena/Ultimax
  10. Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones
  11. Nier: Gestalt
  12. Crash N’Sane Trilogy
  13. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Other Editions I’ve Yet To Finish of Games I’ve Already Finished

  1. FF XII: The Zodiac Age
  2. Xenoblade Chronicles DE
  3. Trials of Mana (remake)
  4. FF VIII Remastered
  5. LoZ: Twilight Princess HD
  6. Pokémon Yellow Version

Games Yet To Come

  1. Tales of Arise
  2. Bravely Default 2
  3. Nier: Replicant

So, there you have it. That’s my backlog of games I have yet to finish (with other lists added for fun). See anything in common? Do you have similar tastes in gaming? Talk about it below!

