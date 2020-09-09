New From Kotaku’s Reader-Run Community: Fable Trilogy Review And Hopes For The Next, And More

Screenshot : Microsoft

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Nyren’s Corner: The Fable Trilogy Mega-Review, And What I Hope Fable IV Carries Over • TAY Retro: NES / Game Boy - The Simpsons: Bart vs. The World/ Bart Simpson’s Escape From Camp Deadly [TV Commercial (NA )] • TAY Retro: Tiger Electronics Toys - Bo Jackson Football and Baseball [TV Commercial (NA )]

