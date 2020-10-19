I'm really feeling it!
New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: Legend of Kage NES Memories, And More

Screenshot: PlayStation Store

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: NES Memories: Legend of Kage TAY Retro: PC Engine - The Kung Fu (China Warrior) [TV Commercial (JP)]TAY Retro: PC Engine - Kato-chan Ken-chan (J.J. &Jeff) [TV Commercial (JP)]

You’re reading TAY, Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

