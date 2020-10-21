New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community:

Illustration : Crytek

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Hunt: Showdown Has Some Great Weapons • TAY Retro: PC Engine - Jaseiken Necromancer [TV Commercial (JP) ] • TAY Retro: Mega Drive - “ Mega Drive Shock” [TV Commercial (JP)]



Advertisement

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement