I'm really feeling it!
ShopSubscribe
I'm really feeling it!

New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: A Critical Analysis of Re:Zero, And More

zarnyx
Narelle Ho Sang
Filed to:Talk Amongst Yourselves
Talk Amongst YourselvesTAY
9
Save
Illustration for article titled New From iKotaku/is Reader-Run Community: A Critical Analysis of iRe:Zero/i, And More
Screenshot: Crunchyroll

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: A Critical Analysis Of Re:Zero By A First Time Viewer Developer Diary: Kaiju Crush - The Final Push, Day 23TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - The Rocketeer [TV Commercial, NA]

Advertisement

You’re reading TAY, Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Advertisement

Follow us here.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter