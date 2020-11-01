New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: A Higurashi When They Cry Retrospective, And More

Screenshot : Sentai Filmworks

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: More Than Deformed Murder-Poppets: A Higurashi When They Cry Retrospective • TAY’s 2020 Scary Story Contest Winner • TAY Retro: Mega Drive - Daimakaimura (Ghouls ‘n Ghosts) [TV Commercial (JP)]



Advertisement

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement