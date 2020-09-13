New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: Do Games Talk Too Much?, And More

Graphic : Horizon Zero Dawn

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Show, Don’t Tell: Do Games Talk Too Much? • TAY Retro: NES/Game Boy - The Simpsons: Bart vs The World / Bart Simpson’s Escape From Camp Deadly [TV Commercial (NA )] • TAY Retro: Nintendo Game Boy - Bomber Boy (Atomic Punk) [TV Commercial (JP )]



Advertisement

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement